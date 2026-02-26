JanAI Unveils India’s First Comprehensive Primary Survey based Report on Rural Youth’s AI Adoption, Finds 55% Use AI Almost Daily

Karnataka, India, 2026-02-26 — /EPR Network/ — JanAI, India’s rural-first AI initiative by Head Held High Foundation, has unveiled the Youth AI Aspirations & Adoption Report titled ‘YouGraf.JanAI” at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 held in Delhi. Supported by the Gates Foundation, Nudge Institute and GxD Hub, in association with CL Educate and MySathi as Education & Research Partners, this report is India’s first comprehensive data-driven, primary survey study examining AI awareness, adoption and aspirations among rural youth.

One of the major findings reveal that AI has already become mainstream in Bharat, with 55% of rural youth using AI almost daily and 28% using it occasionally, while only 17% remain non-users. The data signals a clear shift from curiosity to consistent usage among youth across rural India. The report goes beyond usage numbers to show how AI is being used as a tool for progress. Nearly 46% of young respondents rely on AI for language translation and 33% use it for writing support. For many, AI is helping them compete in classrooms, job applications and online marketplaces where language barriers offer limited access. Young people describe using AI to measure up and step up in environments that previously felt out of reach.

While most youth are learning about AI through self-driven methods such as YouTube and peer networks, there is strong demand for structured learning. As many as 90% expressed interest in a government-certified AI course and 61% believe such certification would improve their employment prospects. The findings highlight a gap between informal learning and the need for recognised pathways into the AI economy.

The report also highlights distinct gender-led usage patterns where women are leading in communicative applications such as study support, language and writing, while men are more likely to use AI for job-related tasks, including applications and earning opportunities. Together, these insights establish a first-of-its-kind national baseline on the ambitions, readiness, and challenges shaping the ‘Youth of Bharat’ in India’s inclusive AI journey.

At the summit, JanAI also premiered ‘AI Superheroes’, a first-of-its-kind documentary accompanied by a storybook that brings to life the realities of AI adoption across rural Bharat. Told through grassroots voices, the film follows individuals who are using AI to transform classrooms, livelihoods and local enterprises, showing how technology is becoming a tool for empowerment, dignity and opportunity. Extending these experiences further, JanAI also released storybooks featuring 12 real-life narratives that explore how AI is entering everyday life in deep rural India. These stories reflect communities navigating social norms, public judgement, language barriers and limited digital literacy, while using AI to unlock new confidence and possibilities.

Madan Padaki, Founder, JanAI, said, “The launch of the YouGraf report at the AI India Impact Summit marks an important milestone in our journey to place rural youth at the centre of India’s AI transformation. In the last one year, JanAI has brought together nearly 100 partners through our pentagonal collaboration model, uniting Government, Academia, Startups, Corporates, and NGOs at the district level to drive economic growth and social good through AI. By 2029, our goal as a Collaborative is to build AI literacy among 50 million citizens, equip 2 Million students with AI skills, enable 1,000 AI startups to develop specific district-level solutions and establish 1,000 Agentic AI Cafes at taluka/Gram Panchayat-level to create a trusted distribution network – we believe that this will truly ensure that the power of AI innovations will reach the last-mile across Bharat.”

Commenting on the YouGraf report, Kanishka Chatterjee, Advisor, The/Nudge Institute and Supporting Partner said “Inclusive AI demands urgency, but also precision. The YouGRAF Report by JanAI and Head Held High Foundation, surveying 3005 rural youth, shows very high awareness of AI, consistent daily AI use, and largely youth feeling AI is “meant for them. Yet only 14% use it for earning. As someone working at the intersection of AI and women’s digital livelihoods, this gap is decisive. Youth are using AI to study and express; far fewer are using it to earn. The next phase must convert access into structured, local, livelihood-linked pathways—especially for young women in small-town India”

Running parallel to the summit, JanAI is also organizing an AI Festival concurrent with the India AI Impact Summit across 25 rural districts to bring AI engagement directly to communities across India. While policymakers and industry leaders convene at the summit, JanAI centres nationwide are conducting daily activities to introduce AI to diverse groups including youth, children, women, farmers, and MSMEs. The initiative follows a structured three-step approach: explaining what AI is in simple terms, screening the live feed of the Summit into the centers, and enabling participants to register for skilling programs. Real-time updates from these grassroots engagements are displayed live at the JanAI Pavilion during the summit through dedicated LED panels, showcasing participant counts, course registrations, and moments from centres across the country. This parallel movement ensures that while high-level conversations unfold at the summit, communities are simultaneously experiencing AI as a present, lived reality rather than a future promise.

About JanAI: JanAI is a national movement to democratise Artificial Intelligence across India, ensuring that the benefits of AI reach rural communities, underserved districts, youth, women, farmers, and grassroots entrepreneurs. Founded by Madan Padaki, JanAI envisions AI as India’s “Digital Charkha” — a tool for decentralised empowerment, economic dignity, and inclusive growth. By enabling young Indians to become local AI leaders, the initiative aims to ensure that the benefits of artificial intelligence reach beyond urban corridors and into the heart of rural India. Through directed collaboration between Government, Academia, Startups, Corporates, and NGOs, JanAI ensures that when India becomes a global AI superpower, prosperity flows not just in silicon valleys but in every village, propelling 800 million rural Indians forward in this mission. For more details visit – https://Janai.ai/

