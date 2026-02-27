Advertorial Wizard Launches AI-Powered Platform That Creates Million-Dollar Advertorials in 47 Minutes — Trained on 14 Legendary Copywriters With $2.4 Billion in Tracked Sales

New AI copywriting engine replaces $15,000-$25,000 human copywriters at just $47/month, with over 10,000 advertorials already created

NEW YORK, NY, 2026-02-27 — /EPR Network/ — Advertorial Wizard today announced the launch of its groundbreaking AI-powered copywriting platform at advertorialwizard.com, enabling businesses to generate high-converting advertorials and sales letters in as little as 47 minutes — a process that traditionally takes professional copywriters three to six weeks and costs $15,000 to $25,000 per project.

The platform’s AI engine has been trained on the proven frameworks and psychological triggers of 14 legendary copywriters — including Eugene Schwartz, Gary Halbert, David Ogilvy, Dan Kennedy, Leo Burnett, and Clayton Makepeace — whose collective techniques have generated over $2.4 billion in tracked sales throughout their careers.

“Now businesses of any size can harness the exact same copywriting frameworks used by the world’s highest-paid copywriters — without spending $15,000 per project or waiting weeks for delivery,” said the Advertorial Wizard team. “We’ve democratized world-class direct response copywriting.”

Speed That Transforms Marketing Operations

Advertorial Wizard offers multiple generation speeds to match any workflow. A full 15-block advertorial can be crafted in 47 minutes with guided block-by-block creation, while the platform’s 1-Click Complete Generation feature produces an entire advertorial in just 3 to 5 minutes. The built-in competitor analysis tool — which replaces 8 to 12 hours of manual research — delivers actionable intelligence in under 3 minutes by simply pasting a competitor’s URL.

Proven Results at a Fraction of the Cost

With over 10,000 advertorials already created on the platform, Advertorial Wizard has demonstrated its ability to produce professional-grade copy that converts. Users report conversion rates of 4.7% on self-built sales letters, outperforming copy from hired professionals charging $18,000 or more. At $47 per month for unlimited projects, businesses save a minimum of $249,436 annually compared to hiring traditional copywriters for equivalent output.

A Complete Marketing Ecosystem

Beyond advertorials, the platform generates complementary marketing assets including Video Sales Letter scripts, 5-email nurture sequences, multi-platform ad campaigns across 8+ channels, webinar scripts, and pre-sell bridge pages — all derived from a single advertorial project. The AI Content Reviewer provides professional-grade feedback valued at $500 per month, scoring content and delivering actionable improvements.

Key Features Include:

13 proven copywriting frameworks including AIDA, PAS, and Breakthrough Advertising

3 to 5 content variants per block with quality scores

Competitor URL analysis with framework detection and voice matching

AI Auto-Improve Agent for automated optimization

Team collaboration for up to 5 members with unlimited project storage

Responsive HTML output with 4 professional page styles

Advertorial Wizard is available now with a free trial requiring no credit card. All plans include a 30-day money-back guarantee with a simple promise: save $10,000 or more, or receive a full refund.

About Advertorial Wizard

Advertorial Wizard is an AI-powered copywriting platform that combines the proven techniques of 14 legendary copywriters with advanced artificial intelligence to make world-class direct response marketing accessible to businesses of all sizes. The platform serves marketing professionals, e-commerce brands, entrepreneurs, agencies, and direct response marketers worldwide.

Contact:

Advertorial Wizard Media Relations

Website: https://advertorialwizard.com

Email: support@advertorialwizard.com