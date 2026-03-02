LED Explosion-Proof Lighting Installed at Large-Scale Petrochemical Complex in Saudi Arabia

Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, 2026-03-02 — /EPR Network/ — A large-scale petrochemical complex in Saudi Arabia has completed the installation of a new LED explosion-proof lighting system across its production facilities. This upgrade is part of the company’s ongoing commitment to improving workplace safety and reducing energy consumption.

Saudi Arabia’s petrochemical industry is among the largest in the world, and safety is a top priority. The new LED explosion-proof lights were selected for their ability to provide bright, reliable illumination in areas where hazardous gases and chemicals are present, while minimizing heat generation and energy usage.

“We are very pleased with the LED explosion-proof lighting installation,” said Omar Al-Saleh, project manager at the petrochemical complex. “The lights offer excellent visibility while improving safety and reducing our overall energy footprint.”

As Saudi Arabia continues to invest in modernizing its industrial facilities, LED explosion-proof lighting is expected to become the standard in many hazardous environments across the country.