Grip It and Ship It: How a Rough Top Conveyor Belt Prevents Product Slippage!

Shanghai, China, 2026-03-03 — /EPR Network/ — Shanghai Puteken Transmission System Co., Ltd. is proud to announce an advanced addition to its premium portfolio of industrial conveyor solutions with the launch of the Rough Top Conveyor Belt—engineered to set new standards in material handling efficiency, durability, and safety across heavy-duty industries.

As global supply chains evolve and industrial operations demand more resilient conveyor components, the Rough Top Conveyor Belt emerges as a reliable solution for high-performance conveying tasks. Designed with precision and manufactured using top-grade materials, this conveyor belt is optimized for use in mining, quarrying, cement, steel, and bulk handling applications where traditional belts fail to deliver the necessary traction and stability.

Key benefits of the Rough Top Conveyor Belt include:

Enhanced Material Grip: Aggressive belt surface reduces material rollback on steep inclines.

Superior Wear Resistance: High-quality rubber compounds prolong belt life and reduce replacement costs.

Improved Safety: Stable handling minimizes product spillage and reduces risk to personnel and equipment.

Custom Engineering: Available in multiple widths, thicknesses, and surface patterns to fit specific application needs.

Cost-Effective Performance: Extended service life and reduced maintenance deliver measurable savings over time.

Shanghai Puteken Transmission System Co., Ltd. continues to invest in research and quality control to ensure every conveyor solution meets stringent international standards. With the launch of the Rough Top Conveyor Belt, the company reinforces its commitment to innovation and customer support in the material handling sector.

The Rough Top Conveyor Belt is now available for order through Puteken’s global distribution network, supported by comprehensive technical guidance and after-sales service. For more information or to request a quote, please visit the official website.

About Shanghai Puteken Transmission System Co., Ltd.



Founded in 2015, Shanghai Puteken Transmission System Co., Ltd. has rapidly emerged as a trusted name in industrial belting and transmission solutions. With a modern facility in Suzhou and a global presence spanning multiple continents, Puteken is committed to delivering high-quality conveyor belts, transmission belts, and customized solutions backed by excellent service and technical expertise.

For more info about the company

Company Name: Shanghai Puteken Transmission System Co., Ltd.

Address: Building 8, Lane 8188, Daye Road, Fengxian, Shanghai, China 201400

Contact Phone: +86 18201785896

Contact Name: Candy

Email: putekenbelt@gmail.com

Website: https://www.puteken.com/