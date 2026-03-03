Hashcodex Launches Practical Agentic AI Development Solutions for Modern Businesses

Madurai, IN, 2026-03-03 — /EPR Network/ — Hashcodex, a next-generation Agentic AI Development company, today announced its official launch with a clear mission: To empower Business Owners and Entrepreneurs with AI systems that automate operations, optimize decision-making, and build systems that support long-term growth.

As businesses grow, founders often spend countless hours on repetitive tasks like tracking transactions, preparing reports, managing workflows, and monitoring compliance. Hashcodex’s AI agents are designed to handle these tasks automatically, freeing entrepreneurs to focus on strategy, innovation, and expanding their businesses.

Hashcodex builds practical AI systems for entrepreneurs across:

Fintech & Banking: Automating transactions, compliance checks, and reporting

Blockchain & Crypto: Monitoring wallets, smart contracts, and decentralized operations

Healthcare: Scheduling, billing, and claims processing

Real Estate: Lead management, client follow-ups, and document handling

SaaS & Technology: Customer onboarding, workflow automation, and performance tracking

E-Commerce & Retail: Inventory management, order processing, and customer support

SMBs: Financial reporting, workflow automation, and operational oversight

Chandru Murugan, CEO of Hashcodex, stated, “Most entrepreneurs start businesses to create value, not to get buried in operational tasks”. So, we create AI systems that act like digital team members that can handle repetitive work, monitor key operations, and provide insights in real time.

For More Info about Hashcodex and their Agentic AI Development solutions, visit https://www.hashcodex.com/agentic-ai-development or talk with their Experts: sales@hashcodex.com / 8610977481

Media Contact:

Augustin Z

augustin.z18923@gmail.com

About Hashcodex

Hashcodex is an Agentic AI Development company that helps entrepreneurs automate repetitive tasks, gain operational visibility, and scale their businesses. By building AI systems that act like digital operators, Hashcodex allows founders to focus on growth, innovation, and strategy instead of manual operations.