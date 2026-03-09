ValanoIPC Unveils the Industrial Android Tablet: The Ultimate Tool for Field Service Professionals

Guangdong, China, 2026-03-09 — /EPR Network/ — ValanoIPC, a leading provider of industrial computing solutions, proudly introduces its latest Industrial Android Tablet, the RT11. Designed to meet the demands of modern industries, the RT11 combines rugged durability, powerful performance, and advanced connectivity to support operations in manufacturing, logistics, field service, and warehouse management.

The RT11 Industrial Android Tablet is engineered to perform in harsh working conditions where standard tablets fail. With an 8-inch Full HD display offering a resolution of 1920×1200 and brightness of 550 nits, the device delivers clear visuals even in bright outdoor environments. Its 5-point capacitive touchscreen remains responsive when used with gloves, making it ideal for industrial workplaces.

Powered by an ARM Octa-Core processor and running Android 12 with GMS certification, the tablet ensures smooth performance for enterprise applications, data collection, and mobile workforce management. The device includes 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, expandable up to 512GB, enabling companies to handle large operational datasets efficiently.

One of the key advantages of the RT11 Industrial Android Tablet is its exceptional durability. Built to meet IP65 waterproof and dustproof standards and MIL-STD-810H certification, the device can withstand drops of up to 1.22 meters and operate in temperatures ranging from –20°C to 60°C. These rugged features make the tablet reliable in factories, construction sites, and outdoor industrial environments.

Connectivity and positioning accuracy are also central to the RT11’s design. The tablet supports triple GNSS navigation (GPS, Glonass, and BeiDou) for precise location tracking in warehouses and remote sites. Additionally, the device supports dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, and 4G connectivity, ensuring seamless communication and data transfer across industrial networks.

For businesses requiring efficient asset tracking and inventory management, the RT11 Industrial Android Tablet includes optional front-mounted barcode scanning and NFC modules. These features enable fast data capture for logistics operations, warehouse inventory, and production line monitoring. The tablet also integrates a removable 10,000mAh battery, allowing more than 9 hours of continuous use and supporting uninterrupted shifts in demanding work environments.

ValanoIPC developed the RT11 to empower industrial teams with a reliable digital tool that enhances productivity, reduces operational delays, and improves real-time data visibility. From manufacturing plants to field service operations, the RT11 Industrial Android Tablet provides a versatile, durable computing solution for businesses embracing digital transformation.

Company Name: ValanoIPC

Address: Building 1, Tianjie Creative Park, Daxin Road, Gedi, Nancheng, Dongguan, Guangdong 523000

Contact Phone: +86 13556025664

Contact Name: Flora Lee

Contact Email: marketing@valanoipc.com

Website URL: https://www.valanoipc.com/