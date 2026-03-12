Mike Diamond Plumbing, HVAC & Electrical Offers Free Sewer Camera Inspections to Los Angeles Homeowners

LOS ANGELES, United States, 2026-03-12 — /EPR Network/ — Mike Diamond Plumbing, HVAC & Electrical, a trusted plumber in Los Angeles for decades, is excited to announce a special limited-time offer: a free sewer camera inspection for qualified homeowners and property owners throughout the greater Los Angeles area.

Sewer line problems are among the most disruptive and costly issues a homeowner can face. Root intrusion, cracked pipes, grease buildup, and shifting soil can lead to slow drains, foul odors, and raw sewage backups. The problem is that most sewer damage remains hidden until it becomes a full-blown emergency. Mike Diamond’s free camera inspection takes the guesswork out of the equation.

Using advanced video camera technology, Mike Diamond’s licensed plumbing professionals will insert a high-definition camera directly into the sewer line through an exterior clean-out. The camera delivers real-time footage of the pipe’s interior, allowing technicians to identify the exact location and nature of any issue — with no excavation and no cost to the homeowner.

This proactive inspection can save property owners thousands of dollars by catching small problems before they escalate into major failures. Whether you are preparing to sell your home, recently purchased a property, or simply want peace of mind about your plumbing system, this offer is an outstanding opportunity to get a professional assessment at absolutely no charge.

Offer Terms & Conditions:

Valid with an accessible 3″ or 4″ exterior clean-out on the property

Offer applies to homeowners and property owners only

Not valid for tenants, renters, or handymen

Available to residential properties within Mike Diamond’s Los Angeles service area

To schedule your free sewer camera inspection, contact Mike Diamond Plumbing, HVAC & Electrical today. Their team of licensed, background-checked professionals is ready to help protect your home and your investment.

Contact:

Mike Diamond Plumbing, HVAC & Electrical

Address: 1900 N. Cahuenga Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90068, United States

Phone No: (800) 446-6453

Website: https://www.mikediamondservices.com/