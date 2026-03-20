Lucintel Forecasts the Global Corrosion Resistant Rebar Market to Reach $33 billion by 2035

CITY, Country, 2026-03-20 — /EPR Network/ —Dallas, Texas, USA

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global corrosion resistant rebar market looks promising with opportunities in the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets. The global corrosion resistant rebar market is expected to reach an estimated $33 billion by 2035 with a CAGR of 5% from 2026 to 2035. The major drivers for this market are the increasing demand for durable construction materials, the rising infrastructure development across urban areas, and the growing need for long lasting reinforcement solutions.

A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in corrosion resistant rebar market to 2031 by type (epoxy-coated rebar, galvanized rebar, composite rebar, stainless steel rebar, MMFX rebar, and low alloy corrosion resistant rebar), application (construction, infrastructure, industrial, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that, within the type category, epoxy-coated rebar will remain the largest segment over the forecast period.

Within the application category, infrastructure will remain the largest segment.

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In terms of region, APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Commercial Metals Company, Nucor Corporation, Fusteel, Tata Steel, ArcelorMittal, Dextra Group, Hyundai Steel Company, FireP Group, Pultron Composites, GatorBar are the major suppliers in the corrosion resistant rebar market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com to get access of more than 1000 reports at fraction of cost visit Lucintel’s Analytics Dashboard.

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. +1-972-636-5056

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