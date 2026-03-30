Military PCS Car Shipping Hawaii with Flexible Pricing

Honolulu, Hawaii, 2026-03-30 — /EPR Network/ — Car Shipping Hawaii, a veteran-owned auto transport company based in Honolulu, Hawaii, has announced the continued expansion of its Military PCS (Permanent Change of Station) vehicle shipping program. The program is specifically structured around the demands of military relocations to and from Hawaii-based installations, offering dedicated pricing, PCS coordination, and scheduling built around service members’ reporting dates.

As a company founded and operated by a military veteran, Car Shipping Hawaii understands the unique pressures that come with a PCS move compressed timelines, firm reporting dates, and the logistical complexity of moving an entire household across the Pacific Ocean. The company states it has supported hundreds of service members and their families across multiple Hawaii installations.

What Military PCS Shipping Includes

Car Shipping Hawaii’s military PCS service covers vehicle transport between any mainland US location and all four major Hawaiian island terminals. The company coordinates directly with the service member to align the shipping schedule with the PCS reporting date, rather than around standard commercial sailing windows. Dedicated military pricing is applied at booking, and the company handles all Matson documentation requirements on the customer’s behalf.

The company offers both Door-to-Port pickup from any mainland location available nationwide and Port-to-Door delivery to the service member’s Hawaii residence or temporary lodging upon arrival. For those stationed near a West Coast port, Port-to-Port is also available as a cost-reduction option.

Serving Hawaii’s Military Communities

Hawaii is home to several major military installations including Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Schofield Barracks, Tripler Army Medical Center, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, and Hickam Air Force Base. PCS orders to and from these installations create a steady and time-sensitive demand for reliable vehicle transport. Car Shipping Hawaii’s experience with this specific type of move means service members are not navigating an unfamiliar process alone.

Transparent Pricing, No Surprises

Every quote from Car Shipping Hawaii includes a complete cost breakdown. Military customers receive the same transparent pricing structure as all other customers, with an additional military-specific rate applied. There are no hidden fees added at the port or upon delivery. The company encourages service members to call (808) 378-7540 Monday through Friday, 8:00 AM to 6:00 PM HST, to discuss their specific PCS timeline and get a tailored quote.

About Car Shipping Hawaii

Car Shipping Hawaii is a veteran-owned, Matson-certified auto transport company rated 4.9/5 on Google. The firm is licensed under USDOT 3505506 and MC 1158539 and is located at 1110 Nuuanu Ave #305, Honolulu, HI 96817. The company exclusively handles vehicle transport between the US Mainland and Hawaii for gas and diesel powered vehicles.

Phone: (808) 378-7540

Website: www.carshippinghawaii.com

Military Inquiries: Call directly for PCS-specific pricing and scheduling