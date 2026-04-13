Hands-On Review 2026: Top 10 Custom Medal Suppliers & Which Fits Your Business Best?

Zhongshan, Guangdong, 2026-04-13 — /EPR Network/ — In the world of corporate branding and employee recognition, a custom medal or lapel pin is more than just a gift—it’s a tangible piece of company culture. As a sourcing manager based in Zhongshan, Guangdong, I’ve had the unique advantage of being right in the heart of China’s manufacturing hub. Over the past year, I’ve conducted a deep dive into the top custom metal crafts suppliers to see who truly delivers on quality, scalability, and service.

Best For:​ Medium to large businesses prioritizing production control and factory-direct pricing.

Company Overview

EVER RICH GIFT is a combination of production and trade, specializing in custom souvenir gifts since 2008. They are a true manufacturer, which means they have direct control over the entire process from casting to coloring.

Key Findings (Based on Website & Industry Data)

In-House Production Power: ​ What sets EVER RICH apart is their ownership of advanced equipment, including CNC engraving machines, oil hydraulic presses, and automatic coloring in-filling machines. This vertical integration is a huge plus for buyers worried about quality consistency.

​ What sets EVER RICH apart is their ownership of advanced equipment, including CNC engraving machines, oil hydraulic presses, and automatic coloring in-filling machines. This vertical integration is a huge plus for buyers worried about quality consistency. Product Range:​ Their core focus is on custom lapel pins, badges, medals, and keychains. They excel in classic metalwork with enamel in-fill.

Sourcing Verdict:​ This is your go-to if you have a clear, finalized design and need a factory that can execute it with precision. Their “Factory Price, Reliable Service” policy makes them ideal for bulk corporate awards and long-term partnerships.

Potential Considerations

While they serve small companies, their infrastructure is optimized for substantial orders where rigorous quality control pays off.

Best For:​ Global brands, promotional campaigns, and clients needing a wide variety of accessory types.

Company Overview

KD CRAFT (kindomcraft.com), operating from Zhongshan (very close to my location), is a professional manufacturer with a strong export footprint. They have a proven track record of serving major international clients.

Key Findings (Based on Website & Industry Data)

Brand Credibility: ​ This company has manufactured millions of items for global brands, including Disney, Coca-Cola, and Mercedes-Benz. This level of clientele speaks volumes about their ability to handle complex branding guidelines and quality standards.

​ This company has manufactured millions of items for global brands, including Disney, Coca-Cola, and Mercedes-Benz. This level of clientele speaks volumes about their ability to handle complex branding guidelines and quality standards. One-Stop-Shop Versatility: ​ Unlike specialists who only do medals, KD CRAFT offers a broader range of products, including PVC items, lanyards, wristbands, and various promotional gifts . This is perfect if you’re kitting out an entire event or need a full set of branded merchandise.

​ Unlike specialists who only do medals, KD CRAFT offers a broader range of products, including . This is perfect if you’re kitting out an entire event or need a full set of branded merchandise. Sourcing Verdict:​ Choose KD CRAFT when your project requires more than just medals. Their experience with high-profile brands means they are excellent at managing the logistics and quality expectations of large-scale, international orders.

Potential Considerations

Being a larger-scale exporter, their response time might be more structured compared to smaller workshops, which is a trade-off for their reliability.

3. GREAT RIVER GIFT​

The Sports Event Specialist

With over 20 years focused exclusively on medals and tin buttons, Great River dominates the sports niche. They are the go-to for marathon finisher medals, triathlon awards, and carnival prizes. Their one-stop service includes everything from ribbon slinging to bulk shipping via DHL/FedEx.

Verdict:​ The obvious choice for race directors and sports federations.

Tier 2: The Agile All-Rounders (Design & Service)

4. PANDA CRAFT LIMITED​

The Designer’s Choice

Panda stands out for its exceptional pre-production support. They offer free 3D visual sampling​ and have a large R&D team to help visualize complex ideas. Their 10-day average turnaround and low MOQ (50 pieces) make them perfect for e-commerce brands and SMEs that need quality without a huge commitment.

5. STAR AWARDS LIMITED​

The Premium Experience

Star Awards focuses on “artisanal” quality. Client testimonials frequently praise the vibrancy of their enamel colors and the substantial feel of their challenge coins. They offer a highly personalized, 1-on-1 service journey, ideal for high-value corporate gifts where presentation is paramount.

6. BIG TANG CRAFT​

The Creative Partner

Big Tang markets itself as a “metal souvenir storyteller.” Their strength lies in their elite design team, which excels at translating brand narratives into intricate metal art. If your project is more about creativity and less about the lowest possible price, they are a strong fit.

7. DOUBLE HAPPY GIFT​

The Quality Controller

Double Happy implements a rigorous 12-point quality inspection​ process, aiming for military-grade durability. This makes them a reliable partner for awards that need to withstand handling and time. Their 15+ years of experience bring a level of consistency that new factories often lack.

Tier 3: The Budget & Niche Specialists (Speed & Affordability)

8. SUEGAO CRAFT (KR-SG)​

The Speed Demon

Located in the manufacturing hub of Zhongshan, SueGao is known for its flexibility. They often accept no MOQ orders​ and offer rapid sample production (4-10 days). This is your supplier for urgent prototype runs or last-minute event top-ups.

9. KANGDA CRAFT​

The Pop Culture Enthusiast

Kangda excels in trendy, soft enamel badges and medals with pop culture themes (e.g., music bands). With MOQs starting at just 10 pieces, they are the darling of startup merch brands and fan communities.

10. KANGCHENG CRAFT​

The Wholesale Workhorse

A solid middle-ground manufacturer, Kangcheng handles popular themes (like KPOP) efficiently. With typical MOQs around 100 pieces and a track record of selling thousands of units, they are a safe, scalable option for mid-sized wholesalers.

How to Choose the Right Custom Medal Manufacturer in 2026

Selecting a medal supplier is not just about choosing the biggest factory or the lowest price. Instead, businesses should evaluate suppliers based on project type, budget, and timeline.

Here are the key decision factors used by experienced buyers.

Conclusion

The custom medal manufacturing industry in 2026 continues to evolve with increasing demand for customization, faster delivery, and stronger production reliability.

Businesses that carefully evaluate suppliers based on:

✔ Production capability

✔ Customization strength

✔ Turnaround efficiency

✔ Project compatibility

are more likely to achieve successful project outcomes.

Rather than focusing solely on price, modern procurement strategies emphasize long-term reliability, communication efficiency, and technical capability.

Choosing the right medal manufacturer is ultimately about matching supplier strengths with real business needs.