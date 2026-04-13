Esetrix Launches as the Agentic Infrastructure Engine for Enterprise Marketplace Commerce

London, United Kingdom, 2026-04-13 — /EPR Network/ — Esetrix, the intelligent engine powering the next generation of enterprise marketplaces, has officially launched at www.esetrix.com. Built on technology developed and refined since 2018, Esetrix provides agentic marketplace infrastructure that enables retailers, brands, distributors, and importers to build, operate, and scale multi-vendor commerce environments.

Unlike traditional marketplace platforms that give operators tools to manage complexity, Esetrix removes the need to manage at all. Eight agentic modules operate as a unified infrastructure layer, autonomously governing suppliers, enriching catalogues with AI, routing multi-supplier orders, settling payments, and keeping inventory accurate in real time. Every module acts, decides, and optimises from live data. Exceptions are resolved before they reach the customer. Revenue scales without proportional operational cost.

The platform is already proven at scale, trusted by over 85,000 retailers and 450+ verified suppliers across high-volume, multi-channel commerce environments since 2019.

Tejas Dave, Founder and CEO of Esetrix, said:

“The first generation of marketplace platforms was built for human operators. Every process required someone to coordinate it. Esetrix is what comes next. We have built infrastructure that governs itself, so commercial teams can focus entirely on growth, supplier relationships, and strategy rather than managing operational complexity.”

Eight Agentic Modules

Esetrix is structured around eight core modules that operate within a unified environment, each governing a specific dimension of marketplace commerce while sharing a single data layer:

Supplier network orchestration – Governs the entire supplier lifecycle from onboarding through performance monitoring, compliance, and SLA tracking.

Catalogue intelligence – AI-powered ingestion, enrichment, and standardisation of product data across the entire supplier base.

Order lifecycle management – Agentic routing, splitting, tracking, and exception handling across multi-supplier fulfilment environments.

Payment and settlement – Automated commission calculation, multi-currency settlement, VAT handling, and reconciliation through Stripe, Adyen, TrustPay, and Ryft.

Inventory synchronisation – Real-time stock accuracy across all suppliers, channels, and fulfilment locations, with automated overselling prevention.

Service and returns governance – Centralised case management with automated supplier routing, SLA monitoring, and escalation pathways.

Commercial intelligence – Operator-level dashboards across GMV, commission revenue, supplier performance, and OTIF metrics.

Agentic automation engine – The AI coordination layer connecting all modules, making autonomous decisions across supplier evaluation, order routing, inventory adjustment, and exception handling.

Open Integration Architecture

Esetrix connects to the commerce infrastructure organisations already operate. Native integrations support Shopify, BigCommerce, WooCommerce, Boots, QVC, Very, and Next. Payment processing runs through Stripe, Adyen, TrustPay, and Ryft. Data exchange is supported across API, CSV, XML, JSON, EDI, and AS2 protocols. No re-platforming is required.

Proven Results from Live Deployments

BuyToGive onboarded over 1,000,000 products in 6 weeks and built a network of 100+ UK brands through the platform.

In The Style , one of the UK’s most recognised fashion brands, added over £20 million worth of stock within 3 weeks.

The Roost reduced return rates from 22% to 2.7% while onboarding 100+ home furnishing brands.

Popat Store became a market leader in its niche category within 6 months of launching on the infrastructure.

Deployment and Commercial Terms

Every Esetrix deployment is led directly by the Esetrix implementation team, with no systems integrator required. Most deployments reach go-live within 6 to 8 weeks from contract. The platform is designed for organisations with existing customer demand and a clear marketplace opportunity, including retailers expanding into multi-vendor models, brands launching curated marketplaces, distributors building B2B trade portals, and importers managing cross-border supplier networks.

About Esetrix

Esetrix is agentic marketplace infrastructure for enterprise commerce. Headquartered in London, UK, the platform is built on technology developed since 2018 and commercially deployed in high-volume, multi-channel environments since 2019. Esetrix is the trading name of Avasam Limited (Company No. 11556922).

Contact: