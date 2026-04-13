Washington Weather Shield Announces New Seattle Office Location and Website Relaunch

SEATTLE, WA, 2026-04-13 — /EPR Network/ — Washington Weather Shield, a trusted commercial roofing company serving the Seattle area, is proud to announce the opening of its new office location at 834 Industry Drive, Seattle, WA 98188, along with the relaunch of its website designed to provide a more streamlined and informative experience for customers.

The new office location reflects Washington Weather Shield’s continued growth and long-term commitment to serving commercial property owners throughout Seattle and the surrounding region. With expanded space and improved accessibility, the Industry Drive location allows the company to better support project coordination, client communication, and day-to-day operations while remaining centrally positioned within the Puget Sound commercial corridor.

“Our new office is an important step forward for our team and our clients,” said Rita Prokopets, owner of Washington Weather Shield. “It allows us to operate more efficiently and continue delivering the clear communication, clean workmanship, and dependable roofing systems our customers expect.”

In addition to the new office, Washington Weather Shield has officially relaunched its website to better serve commercial property managers, building owners, and facilities teams seeking reliable roofing solutions. The updated site offers easier navigation, clearer service information, and improved access to resources related to commercial roof replacement, commercial roof repair, and preventative maintenance planning.

For more than 12 years, Washington Weather Shield has specialized in commercial roofing systems built to withstand the Pacific Northwest’s demanding climate. The company installs and services TPO, PVC, metal roofing, and asphalt shingle systems, using certified crews and on-schedule project management to minimize disruption for occupied commercial properties.

The redesigned website reflects the company’s commitment to transparency and customer experience. Visitors can quickly learn about available services, roofing system options, and the company’s approach to project execution, making it easier to evaluate solutions and request consultations with confidence.

As a family-owned business, Washington Weather Shield continues to focus on long-term relationships rather than one-time projects. Each commercial roofing project is approached with careful planning, attention to detail, and a focus on durability—qualities that have helped the company earn the trust of property owners across the Seattle area.

With a new headquarters and an improved digital platform, Washington Weather Shield is well-positioned to continue supporting commercial properties with roofing systems designed for longevity, performance, and reliability.

Customers and partners can explore the relaunched website, the Google Business Profile, or visit Washington Weather Shield at its new office location in Seattle.