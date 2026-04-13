HDTV Supply Introduces 4K 30Hz AV over IP Matrix Switchers for High-Resolution Video Distribution

Posted on 2026-04-13 by in Internet & Online // 0 Comments

Los Angeles, CA, 2026-04-13 — /EPR Network/ — HDTV Supply, a leading supplier of advanced AV solutions, showcases its 4K 30Hz AV over IP matrix switchers designed to deliver ultra-high-definition video distribution over standard IP networks with flexibility and control.

These systems are built to support modern AV environments where high-resolution content needs to be distributed across multiple displays, making them ideal for digital signage, corporate environments, control rooms, hospitality venues, and retail spaces.

Key Product Highlights

  • Distributes 4K 30Hz HDMI video over standard IP networks
  • Supports multiple sources and displays with flexible routing
  • Scalable system architecture for small to large deployments
  • Enables long-distance signal transmission without quality loss
  • Centralized control and switching over the network
  • Reduces complexity compared to traditional matrix switchers
  • Compatible with standard Ethernet switches and infrastructure
  • Designed for commercial AV and enterprise-level applications

These AV over IP matrix switchers provide a scalable and efficient solution for distributing high-resolution video across multiple endpoints.

A spokesperson from HDTV Supply highlighted the additional value included with every product and solution:

  • “A short product video explaining system functionality and setup, helping customers quickly understand installation and usage
  • A 5-minute podcast covering key benefits, real-world use cases, and important buying considerations
  • Access to expert technical support for system planning, setup, and deployment to ensure smooth implementation and performance”

These value-added resources help customers confidently implement and operate their AV distribution systems.

The spokesperson answered these questions:

Q1: What is a 4K AV over IP matrix switcher?
It is a system that distributes 4K video signals over a network, allowing flexible routing between multiple sources and displays.

Q2: What resolution does this system support?
It supports 4K resolution at 30Hz, delivering clear and detailed video output.

Q3: Where can these systems be used?
They are ideal for digital signage, corporate offices, hospitality venues, retail environments, and control rooms.

Q4: What are the advantages over traditional AV distribution systems?
They offer scalability, longer transmission distances, and simplified cabling using standard network infrastructure.

Q5: Can the system grow with business needs?
Yes, it is highly scalable and can be expanded easily by adding more devices to the network.

Q6: What support does HDTV Supply provide?
Customers receive a product video, a 5-minute podcast, and access to expert technical support.

Discover 4K AV distribution, explore system features, and buy now:
https://www.hdtvsupply.com/4k-30-hz-AV-over-ip-matrix-switchers.html


About HDTV Supply: HDTV Supply is a leading provider of top-quality audiovisual solutions for residential and commercial applications. With an extensive product range and a commitment to customer satisfaction, the company has established itself as a trusted name in the industry. From matrix switchers and extenders to converters and splitters, HDTV Supply offers innovative AV solutions that cater to various requirements.

For further information contact:
Press Relations
HDTV Supply, Inc.
TEL: 833-WOLFPACK (833-965-3722)
TEXT: 1-833-648-3777
WhatsApp: 1-805-807-9935
NEWSROOM: https://www.hdtvsupply.com/newsroom.html
Website: https://www.hdtvsupply.com/4k-30-hz-AV-over-ip-matrix-switchers.html
PODCAST: https://www.youtube.com/@hdtvsupplypodcasts/playlists
EMAIL: press[at]hdtvsupply.com

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2026 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution
The entire EPR Network is up for sale!
More info...
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more