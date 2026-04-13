HDTV Supply Introduces 4K 30Hz AV over IP Matrix Switchers for High-Resolution Video Distribution

Los Angeles, CA, 2026-04-13 — /EPR Network/ — HDTV Supply, a leading supplier of advanced AV solutions, showcases its 4K 30Hz AV over IP matrix switchers designed to deliver ultra-high-definition video distribution over standard IP networks with flexibility and control.

These systems are built to support modern AV environments where high-resolution content needs to be distributed across multiple displays, making them ideal for digital signage, corporate environments, control rooms, hospitality venues, and retail spaces.

Key Product Highlights

Distributes 4K 30Hz HDMI video over standard IP networks

Supports multiple sources and displays with flexible routing

Scalable system architecture for small to large deployments

Enables long-distance signal transmission without quality loss

Centralized control and switching over the network

Reduces complexity compared to traditional matrix switchers

Compatible with standard Ethernet switches and infrastructure

Designed for commercial AV and enterprise-level applications

These AV over IP matrix switchers provide a scalable and efficient solution for distributing high-resolution video across multiple endpoints.

A spokesperson from HDTV Supply highlighted the additional value included with every product and solution:

“A short product video explaining system functionality and setup, helping customers quickly understand installation and usage

A 5-minute podcast covering key benefits, real-world use cases, and important buying considerations

Access to expert technical support for system planning, setup, and deployment to ensure smooth implementation and performance”

These value-added resources help customers confidently implement and operate their AV distribution systems.

The spokesperson answered these questions:

Q1: What is a 4K AV over IP matrix switcher?

It is a system that distributes 4K video signals over a network, allowing flexible routing between multiple sources and displays.

Q2: What resolution does this system support?

It supports 4K resolution at 30Hz, delivering clear and detailed video output.

Q3: Where can these systems be used?

They are ideal for digital signage, corporate offices, hospitality venues, retail environments, and control rooms.

Q4: What are the advantages over traditional AV distribution systems?

They offer scalability, longer transmission distances, and simplified cabling using standard network infrastructure.

Q5: Can the system grow with business needs?

Yes, it is highly scalable and can be expanded easily by adding more devices to the network.

Q6: What support does HDTV Supply provide?

Customers receive a product video, a 5-minute podcast, and access to expert technical support.

Discover 4K AV distribution, explore system features, and buy now:

https://www.hdtvsupply.com/4k-30-hz-AV-over-ip-matrix-switchers.html



About HDTV Supply: HDTV Supply is a leading provider of top-quality audiovisual solutions for residential and commercial applications. With an extensive product range and a commitment to customer satisfaction, the company has established itself as a trusted name in the industry. From matrix switchers and extenders to converters and splitters, HDTV Supply offers innovative AV solutions that cater to various requirements.