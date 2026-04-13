JIBB Spotlights Robust Japan-India Synergies at Electronica India and Productronica India 2026

Electronica & Productronica 2026: Japan Inc. Scouts Greater Noida as JIBB Bridges Critical Semiconductor and Component Gap

Posted on 2026-04-13 by in Electronics, Semiconductors // 0 Comments

Greater Noida, India, 2026-04-13 — /EPR Network/ — The co-located Electronica India and Productronica India 2026, held at the India Expo Mart from April 8-10, emerged as a key platform for electronics manufacturing and semiconductor ecosystem players. With India accelerating its push towards self-reliance in electronics and semiconductors, the event drew strong international participation, including a notable Japanese contingent facilitated by the Japan India Business Bureau (JIBB).

JIBB, a non-profit cross-border industry facilitation platform dedicated to bridging businesses, institutions, and government stakeholders between Japan and India, played a pivotal role in the Japanese pavilion. The bureau’s team actively supported exhibitors, networking sessions, and B2B meetings, underscoring the growing strategic partnership between the two nations in high-tech manufacturing. Notably, JIBB was instrumental in bringing two of the four Japanese companies to the event — a significant step that highlighted the bureau’s matchmaking capabilities and on-ground execution in India.

The four Japanese firms that participated were Asahi Keiki Co. Ltd., Toho Koki Seisakusho Co. Ltd., Fact Base Inc., and YITOA Micro Technology Corporation. Each brought specialised technologies aligned with India’s booming electronics and semiconductor sectors.

  • Asahi Keiki Co. Ltd., a 74-year-old leader in bimetallic thermostats, showcased its high-precision thermal control solutions used in household appliances, housing equipment, and industrial automation. These components ensure safety and efficiency in a wide range of electronic products.
  • Toho Koki Seisakusho Co. Ltd. demonstrated its advanced CMP (chemical mechanical polishing) pad processing machines and micro-precision machining capabilities for large semiconductor manufacturing equipment. The company has built a strong reputation through industry-academia collaborations in Japan and holds a dominant position in key global markets for semiconductor support technologies.
  • Fact Base Inc., a fast-growing Japanese SaaS provider, presented its ZUMEN drawing management system — a digital procurement platform designed to drive transformation for small and medium manufacturers. The company, which recently raised significant global funding, is expanding its footprint to support efficient supply-chain digitisation.
  • YITOA Micro Technology Corporation (along with its YITOA Aurora Micro Technology arm) highlighted its expertise in analog ICs, optical sensors, and MEMS (Micro Electro Mechanical Systems) devices. As a fabless semiconductor specialist, it offers advanced mixed-signal solutions critical for automotive, industrial, and consumer electronics applications.

    JIBB’s activities at the event included dedicated networking sessions, buyer-seller meets, and advisory desks that helped Japanese participants understand India’s policy incentives, talent pool, and infrastructure advantages. The bureau’s efforts reinforced its mandate as a trusted facilitator, with several MoU-level discussions reportedly initiated during the three-day event.

    Looking ahead, JIBB officials expressed optimism about expanding participation in the next editions of Electronica India and Productronica India (scheduled for Bengaluru in September 2026 and the subsequent Greater Noida edition). “The opportunities are humongous,” noted the team collectively. “With sustained policy support and growing bilateral trust, Japan-India collaboration in electronics and semiconductors is poised for exponential growth.”

    As India aims to become a global electronics manufacturing hub, platforms like JIBB are proving instrumental in translating intent into actionable partnerships. Business Standard will continue to track these evolving Japan-India ties in the high-tech manufacturing space.

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