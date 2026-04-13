JIBB Spotlights Robust Japan-India Synergies at Electronica India and Productronica India 2026

Greater Noida, India, 2026-04-13 — /EPR Network/ — The co-located Electronica India and Productronica India 2026, held at the India Expo Mart from April 8-10, emerged as a key platform for electronics manufacturing and semiconductor ecosystem players. With India accelerating its push towards self-reliance in electronics and semiconductors, the event drew strong international participation, including a notable Japanese contingent facilitated by the Japan India Business Bureau (JIBB).

JIBB, a non-profit cross-border industry facilitation platform dedicated to bridging businesses, institutions, and government stakeholders between Japan and India, played a pivotal role in the Japanese pavilion. The bureau’s team actively supported exhibitors, networking sessions, and B2B meetings, underscoring the growing strategic partnership between the two nations in high-tech manufacturing. Notably, JIBB was instrumental in bringing two of the four Japanese companies to the event — a significant step that highlighted the bureau’s matchmaking capabilities and on-ground execution in India.

The four Japanese firms that participated were Asahi Keiki Co. Ltd., Toho Koki Seisakusho Co. Ltd., Fact Base Inc., and YITOA Micro Technology Corporation. Each brought specialised technologies aligned with India’s booming electronics and semiconductor sectors.