Anaerobic Digestion Market: Global Outlook and Strategic Developments

The global anaerobic digestion market size was valued at USD 18.07 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 39.42 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 10.3% from 2026 to 2033. This growth is largely driven by increasing demand for renewable energy, a stronger focus on sustainable waste management practices, and strict regulations aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

As governments and utilities intensify their decarbonization efforts, anaerobic digestion is emerging as a dependable solution for transforming organic waste into biogas and renewable natural gas (RNG). Industries, municipalities, and agricultural operators are increasingly investing in these systems to manage food waste, manure, sewage sludge, and industrial organic residues while generating dispatchable energy and reducing reliance on landfills. Additionally, the rising adoption of circular economy principles and the need to diversify energy sources are accelerating the global deployment of commercial-scale biogas facilities.

Advancements in digester design, biogas upgrading technologies, feedstock pre-treatment, and process monitoring systems are enhancing gas output, operational efficiency, and plant reliability, thereby improving the economic viability of anaerobic digestion projects. Dry anaerobic digestion systems are gaining significant traction due to their lower water usage, reduced reactor size, and ability to handle high-solids organic waste, particularly in municipal applications. Meanwhile, project developers are increasingly integrating anaerobic digestion with combined heat and power (CHP) systems and pipeline injection infrastructure to optimize revenue generation. Organizations are also aligning with sustainability goals by utilizing biogas to lower carbon emissions and produce nutrient-rich digestate for agricultural applications. Favorable government incentives, renewable gas mandates, carbon credit schemes, and strategic collaborations among waste generators, energy producers, and technology providers are reinforcing the market ecosystem and positioning anaerobic digestion as a key component of the global renewable energy and waste-to-energy landscape.

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Key Market Trends & Insights

North America accounted for the largest revenue share of approximately 35.1% in the global anaerobic digestion market.

The United States represents a major contributor to the global anaerobic digestion market.

Based on technology, the wet anaerobic digestion segment held the highest market share in 2025.

Based on feedstock, the agricultural waste segment held the highest market share in 2025.

Based on end use, the agriculture segment held the highest market share of over 30% in 2025.

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Market Size & Forecast

2025 Market Size: USD 18.07 Billion

2033 Projected Market Size: USD 39.42 Billion

CAGR (2026-2033): 10.3%

North America: Largest market in 2025

Asia Pacific: Fastest growing market

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Key Anaerobic Digestion Company Insights

Key players operating in the global anaerobic digestion market include EnviTec Biogas AG, PlanET Biogas Group GmbH, Hitachi Zosen Inova AG, WELTEC BIOPOWER GmbH, Anaergia Inc., BioConstruct GmbH, BTS Biogas, Renergon International AG, DVO, Inc., and Organic Recycling Systems Ltd., among others. These companies are actively involved in the design, engineering, construction, and deployment of anaerobic digestion and biogas upgrading systems to support renewable energy production and sustainable waste management. Their technology portfolios cover wet and dry digestion systems, high-solids processing, biomethane upgrading, and integrated waste-to-energy solutions, enabling municipalities, agricultural operators, and industrial facilities to convert organic waste into biogas and renewable natural gas.

Market participants are increasingly prioritizing improvements in methane yield, process stability, and overall plant efficiency through innovations in digester design, feedstock pre-treatment, and automation technologies. Strategic initiatives such as partnerships with utilities, waste management firms, and energy providers are strengthening project pipelines and expanding global reach. Additionally, companies are investing in modular and scalable anaerobic digestion solutions to meet the rising demand for decentralized energy systems and circular economy initiatives.

Growing investments in decarbonization and landfill diversion efforts are encouraging technology providers to develop high-performance systems that minimize greenhouse gas emissions while maximizing resource recovery. As global organic waste volumes continue to rise and renewable natural gas gains recognition as a low-carbon fuel, these companies are well-positioned to capitalize on expanding waste-to-energy opportunities, fostering innovation and competition within the anaerobic digestion market.

Key Anaerobic Digestion Companies:

Anaergia Inc.

BioConstruct GmbH

BTS Biogas Srl/GmbH

DVO, Inc.

EnviTec Biogas AG

Hitachi Zosen Inova AG

Organic Recycling Systems Ltd.

PlanET Biogas Group GmbH

Renergon International AG

WELTEC BIOPOWER GmbH

Recent Developments

In March 2025, EnviTec Biogas commissioned its largest U.S. anaerobic digestion facility in South Dakota, processing over 300,000 gallons of dairy manure daily to generate approximately 778 Nm³/h of biomethane. This project, part of a 15-plant portfolio developed in partnership with SJI Renewable Energy Ventures, highlights EnviTec’s commitment to scalable and sustainable biogas solutions.

In April 2025, PlanET Biogas announced its role as the technology provider for the Convertus York Biofuels Facility in Ontario, Canada. This flagship project is designed to convert organic waste into renewable natural gas (RNG), showcasing PlanET’s expertise in delivering integrated anaerobic digestion and gas upgrading systems.

Conclusion

The anaerobic digestion market is set for substantial growth, supported by the global shift toward renewable energy and sustainable waste management. Increasing regulatory pressure to reduce emissions, combined with technological advancements and rising investments in circular economy solutions, is accelerating adoption across industries and municipalities. As innovation continues and infrastructure expands, anaerobic digestion will play a pivotal role in reducing environmental impact, enhancing energy security, and unlocking value from organic waste streams worldwide.

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