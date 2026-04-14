Lucintel Forecasts the Global Capacitor Market to Reach $73564 million by 2035

CITY, Country, 2026-04-14 — /EPR Network/ —Dallas, Texas, USA

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global capacitor market looks promising with opportunities in the telecom, computer, consumer electronic, automotive, and industrial markets. The global capacitor market is expected to reach an estimated $73564 million by 2035 with a CAGR of 8.3% from 2026 to 2035. The major drivers for this market are the rising adoption of electric vehicles & charging infrastructure, the growing demand for investment in smart grids & power distribution, and the increasing demand for high efficiency electronic device.

A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in capacitor market to 2035 by type (ceramics, aluminum, tantalum, papers & plastics, and supercapacitors), application (telecom, computers, consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that, within the type category, ceramic is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Within the application category, consumer electronic is expected to witness the highest growth.

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In terms of region, APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Maxwell Technologies, Inc., Samsung Electro-Mechanics, Nippon Chemi-Con Corporation, TDK Corporation, AVX Corporation, Kyocera Corporation, CAP XX Limited, Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd., Panasonic are the major suppliers in the capacitor market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com to get access of more than 1000 reports at fraction of cost visit Lucintel’s Analytics Dashboard.

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. +1-972-636-5056

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