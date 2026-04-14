Lucintel Forecasts the Global Compost Market to Reach $16 billion by 2035

CITY, Country, 2026-04-14 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global compost market looks promising with opportunities in the agriculture, home gardening, landscaping, horticulture, and construction markets. The global compost market is expected to reach an estimated $16 billion by 2035 with a CAGR of 5.4% from 2026 to 2035. The major drivers for this market are the rising demand for sustainable farming practices, the increasing adoption of organic fertilizers in agriculture, and the growing demand for use of biodegradable waste processing.

A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in compost market to 2035 by product type (yard trimming, food waste, manure, mushroom compost, and vermicompost), application (agriculture, home gardening, landscaping, horticulture, construction, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that, within the product type category, food waste is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Within the application category, agriculture is expected to witness the highest growth.

Download sample by clicking on compost market

In terms of region, APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Harvest Power, Cocoa Corporation., Dirt Hugger, Worm Power, MyNoke, Nutrisoil, Davo’s Worm Farm, Dirt Dynasty, SAOSIS, Kaharim Farm. are the major suppliers in the compost market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com to get access of more than 1000 reports at fraction of cost visit Lucintel’s Analytics Dashboard.

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. +1-972-636-5056

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