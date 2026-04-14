INTERPHEX WEEK TOKYO 2026 Organizes Show Floor Around Manufacturing, Packaging, Inspection, and Digital Production Technologies

TOKYO, Japan, 2026-04-14 — /EPR Network/ — INTERPHEX WEEK TOKYO 2026, organised by RX Japan GK, will take place from May 20–22, 2026, at Makuhari Messe, bringing together six specialised exhibitions and a concurrent regenerative medicine expo covering pharmaceutical and cosmetics manufacturing, ingredients, laboratory and quality technologies, digital transformation, biopharma, and regenerative medicine.

INTERPHEX Week Tokyo 2026 preliminary floor plan, illustrating the expansive layout of co‑located exhibitions at Makuhari Messe supporting innovation across pharma manufacturing, R&D, digitalization, and regenerative medicine.

Among the concurrent exhibitions, INTERPHEX JAPAN serves as the key platform for manufacturing and packaging technologies for pharmaceutical production, enabling visitors to compare, evaluate, and understand a wide range of technologies firsthand on the show floor.

Together, they present an integrated view of the pharmaceutical value chain—from raw materials and research to manufacturing, inspection, digitalisation, and advanced therapies—allowing visitors to explore multiple specialised fields efficiently within a single venue.

Manufacturing processes, production, filling and packaging technologies (INTERPHEX JAPAN, CMO/CDMO Expo)

Technologies related to pharmaceutical and cosmetics manufacturing, filling, and packaging form a core area of INTERPHEX WEEK TOKYO 2026. Exhibits span production equipment, filling and packaging systems, and CMO/CDMO services, supporting a wide range of production scales and operational models.

Solutions focused on productivity, quality consistency, and flexible manufacturing enable visitors to assess and compare in-house and outsourced production environments in line with their operational needs.

Pharmaceutical ingredients and synthesis technologies (in‑PHARMA JAPAN)

in‑PHARMA JAPAN focuses on pharmaceutical ingredients and chemical technologies supporting drug development and manufacturing, covering APIs, intermediates, fine chemicals, and synthesis-related technologies.

This area highlights the upstream role of ingredients and chemical processing within integrated pharmaceutical supply chains.

Inspection, quality assurance, and contamination control (PharmaLab EXPO)

PharmaLab EXPO presents technologies for inspection, quality assurance, and contamination control across pharmaceutical and cosmetics production and research environments.

Exhibits include solutions for testing, sterile processing, controlled environments, and laboratory operations under strict regulatory requirements.

Digital and production support systems (Pharma Digital Transformation Expo)

Pharma Digital Transformation Expo showcases digital technologies supporting pharmaceutical production, quality management, and operational efficiency.

By improving data visibility and system integration, these solutions enhance efficiency across production, quality, and supply chain activities.

Biopharma and regenerative medicine technologies (BioPharma EXPO, Regenerative Medicine Expo)

BioPharma EXPO and the concurrent Regenerative Medicine Expo present technologies related to biopharmaceutical production, cell culture, and advanced therapeutic development.

These areas extend INTERPHEX WEEK TOKYO beyond conventional manufacturing, positioning biopharma and regenerative medicine as part of a continuous pharmaceutical value chain.

INTERPHEX WEEK TOKYO 2026 is expected to bring together exhibitors and industry professionals from Japan and overseas. Visitors can review exhibitors and product categories in advance through the online Product Directory before attending the event.

The exhibition will be held from Wednesday, May 20, through Friday, May 22, 2026, at Makuhari Messe in Japan. INTERPHEX WEEK TOKYO 2026 is expected to bring together exhibitors and industry professionals from Japan and overseas, offering opportunities to discover technologies, connect with solution providers, and plan future. Exhibitors and product categories and advance visitor registration at the official website of INTERPHEX WEEK TOKYO.