Bundox Safari co. Launches Interactive Agent Portal to Simplify Trade Workflows and Provide Instant Access to Rates and Packages

HOEDSPRUIT, GREATER KRUGER, SOUTH AFRICA, 2026-04-15 — /EPR Network/ — Bundox Safari Co. has launched a new interactive Agent Portal designed to streamline trade workflows and provide travel agents with immediate access to rates, packages, and key operational information. The platform is part of a broader effort to support agents working across both South Africa and Botswana, while facilitating structured safari bookings through curated safari packages offering.

Agents can now access the system directly through the dedicated Agent Portal access point, where personalised logins provide real-time access to essential resources. This centralised environment reduces reliance on manual communication and enables faster response times when handling client enquiries across multi-destination itineraries.

The new portal reflects a shift toward more efficient, digital-first trade support, aligning with increasing demand for streamlined systems in the inbound tourism sector.

A Centralised System Designed for Trade Efficiency

The Agent Portal provides direct access to a comprehensive set of tools required for planning and quoting safari experiences. These include STO rate sheets per camp, detailed fact sheets, digital marketing assets, management policies, and terms and conditions.

Agents also benefit from downloadable fortnightly mailers highlighting current offers and availability, ensuring alignment with live inventory and booking opportunities. By consolidating these resources into a single platform, Bundox reduces operational friction and improves workflow efficiency across both South Africa safari packages and broader Botswana safari planning.

Supporting Structured Safari Experiences

Bundox’s safari offering is built around structured, multi-camp journeys that combine accommodation, transfers, and guided experiences into a cohesive itinerary.

The Agent Portal extends this same structured philosophy into the B2B space, giving agents clear visibility on how these experiences are packaged and delivered, improving both sales confidence and operational clarity.

Enhancing Communication and Trade Relationships

With personalised access to accurate and up-to-date information, agents are now able to manage bookings more independently while maintaining consistency across all client interactions. The platform strengthens communication between Bundox and its global trade network by reducing delays, improving transparency, and supporting more efficient collaboration.

Agents interested in establishing or expanding their partnership can also connect directly through the Bundox contact page, ensuring a clear pathway from enquiry to collaboration.

World Travel Market Participation

Bundox is currently exhibiting at the World Travel Market (WTM), where the team is presenting its collection of safari lodges, experiences, and the newly launched Agent Portal to international trade partners. Agents and industry partners attending the event are welcome to visit the team at Stand K11, Hall 3 to explore the platform and discuss partnership opportunities in person.

About Bundox Safari Co.

Bundox Safari Co. operates a collection of safari lodges and conservation-focused travel experiences across South Africa and Botswana. The company focuses on small-group, experience-led safaris that combine wildlife encounters, conservation engagement, and structured travel design to deliver consistent, high-quality journeys for both travellers and trade partners.

Released in collaboration with WildBeest Media.