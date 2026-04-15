US Data Centers Morocco and Oréus Launch Sovereign AI Infrastructure Platform Across Europe, Africa, and the United States

Strategic partnership deploys AI data centers and sovereign cloud infrastructure to position Morocco as a hub for AI, data sovereignty, and cross-border compute

Marrakech, Morocco, 2026-04-15 — /EPR Network/ — In a major move to reshape the global artificial intelligence landscape, US Data Centers Morocco (“USDC Morocco”) and Oréus have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at GITEX AFRICA 2026 to establish a joint platform for the deployment of sovereign AI infrastructure. The partnership will span AI data centers and sovereign cloud platforms across Morocco, Spain, the United States, and selected West African markets.

The collaboration creates an integrated, scalable platform that combines AI data center infrastructure, sovereign cloud orchestration, and federated control systems designed to support high-performance AI workloads in regulated environments. The initiative directly addresses accelerating demand for AI sovereign data centers in Morocco, sovereign cloud infrastructure in Africa, and secure cross-border AI deployment between Europe, Africa, and the United States.

Under the agreement, USDC Morocco will lead the development and operation of AI-ready, high-density data centers, while Oréus will deploy a sovereign AI cloud layer including orchestration technologies and a federated control plane enabling real-time workload management across multiple jurisdictions.

Platform Strategy and Investment Thesis

The partnership establishes a vertically integrated platform designed to capture value across the AI infrastructure value chain. Key components include:

Deployment of sovereign AI data centers (7.5 MW per site) across Morocco and Spain

Integration of sovereign cloud, orchestration, and federated control plane technologies

Enablement of AI workloads across regulated sectors, including government, financial services, healthcare, energy, defense, and telecommunications

Development of cross-border AI infrastructure linking Europe, Africa, and the United States

Creation of standardized deployment models and certification frameworks aligned with data sovereignty and compliance requirements

This combined infrastructure and cloud architecture positions Morocco as a strategic corridor for AI infrastructure, data sovereignty, and digital transformation between Europe and Africa. The country leverages competitive renewable energy, geographic proximity, and regulatory alignment to attract major digital investments. This momentum aligns with Morocco’s Digital 2030 strategy and the “AI Made in Morocco” initiative, which aim to build an inclusive, competitive, and sovereign digital model.

The platform targets institutional demand driven by increasing regulatory constraints on data localization, rising compute intensity of AI models, and the need for sovereign control over critical digital infrastructure.

Market Positioning: Sovereign AI and Data Center Growth

The global shift toward sovereign AI infrastructure and regionalized data processing is accelerating investment in AI data centers and cloud platforms. Governments and regulated industries are prioritizing:

Data sovereignty and jurisdictional control

Secure and compliant AI environments

Localized AI processing with centralized governance

Infrastructure independence from global hyperscalers

This partnership positions USDC Morocco and Oréus at the intersection of these structural trends, targeting high-growth markets across North Africa, Europe, and West Africa.

Executive Commentary

“Demand for sovereign AI infrastructure is being driven by regulatory pressure, data sovereignty requirements, and exponential growth in AI workloads,” said Mohamed Dekkak, Founding Partner of US Data Centers Morocco. “This platform connects AI data centers across Morocco, Spain, the United States, and West Africa with a sovereign cloud layer designed to meet institutional and government requirements.”

Laurent Choukroun, Chief Executive Officer of Oréus, added: “AI infrastructure must operate across jurisdictions while maintaining governance, security, and compliance at the local level. This partnership enables the deployment of sovereign AI platforms capable of scaling across regions without compromising control.”

About the Companies

US Data Centers Morocco (USDC Morocco) is developing a network of sovereign AI data centers with approximately 7.5 MW capacity per site across strategic locations in Morocco and Spain. The company operates an integrated platform combining site control, energy sourcing, and high-density AI compute infrastructure, supporting sovereign data processing between Europe, Africa, and the United States.

Oréus is a sovereign artificial intelligence operator and cloud platform provider headquartered in Marseille, France. The company operates large-scale AI infrastructure, including the Athena GPU cluster in Grenoble with approximately 8,500 GPUs, and provides sovereign AI cloud, orchestration, and federated control plane technologies for enterprise, government, and regulated industry applications.

Media Contact

Adam Bennan

US Data Centers Morocco

Email: md@datacent.us

Phone: +212 618 688 888