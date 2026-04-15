Seedance 2.0 API is live Now on Crun AI

New York, USA, 2026-04-15 — /EPR Network/ — Crun AI, a unified AI API platform designed for developers, content creators, and enterprises, today announced the official release of Seedance 2.0 API, bringing advanced video generation capabilities to its growing ecosystem.

The launch of Seedance 2.0 marks a significant step forward in simplifying access to high-performance generative video models. With enhanced flexibility, speed, and scalability, the API empowers users to seamlessly integrate cutting-edge video generation into their applications, workflows, and products.

Powerful Features of Seedance 2.0 API Access

6 API Endpoints are Provided to Support Seedance 2.0

To support a wide range of use cases, Crun AI provides 6 dedicated API endpoints tailored to different content generation needs:

Text to Video Seedance 2.0

Text to Video Seedance 2.0 Fast

Image to Video Seedance 2.0

Image to Video Seedance 2.0 Fast

Reference to Video Seedance 2.0

Reference to Video Seedance 2.0 Fast

These endpoints enable developers to generate high-quality videos from text prompts, images, or reference materials such as images, videos, and even audio files with options optimized for both performance and speed.

Developer-friendly Documents

Crun AI provides clear, structured, and model-specific documentation to ensure a smooth integration experience. Developers can quickly understand how to call each API endpoint without complex setup or unnecessary steps, significantly reducing time-to-deployment.

Reliable Infrastructure with Official Partnerships

By collaborating with official model providers, Crun AI ensures stable performance, consistent output quality, and reliable service availability—making it a dependable choice for production-level applications.

Flexible Pricing Models

Crun AI offers flexible pricing options designed to accommodate different usage levels, from individual developers to enterprise-scale deployments. This allows users to scale efficiently while maintaining cost control.

Real-time API Usage Monitoring

Users can easily track and monitor their API usage through built-in dashboards, enabling better resource management, transparency, and optimization of operational costs.

About Crun AI

Crun AI is a unified AI API platform that enables developers and businesses to access multiple AI models, including video, image, audio, music, and LLMs, through a single interface. It simplifies AI integration for content generation, automation, and intelligent applications, reducing development costs and technical complexity.

The platform is ideal for SaaS products, AI agents, and enterprise workflows seeking scalable and efficient AI deployment solutions.

Contact Us

Website: https://crun.ai

Email: contact@crun.ai

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@CrunAI-Community