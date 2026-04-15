LOS ANGELES, CA, 2026-04-15 — / EPR Network / — In an era where digital storefronts and ad accounts can be disabled without warning, UnBanAI has announced the official launch of its specialized AI appeal generator. This innovative tool is designed to bridge the gap between frustrated merchants and complex platform compliance systems.

The platform addresses a critical pain point for e-commerce entrepreneurs: the loss of livelihood due to automated account suspensions. By utilizing sophisticated Root Cause Analysis, UnBanAI generates platform-specific Plan of Action (PoA) letters that align with the latest policies of major providers like Amazon, Stripe, PayPal, and Meta.

Key features of the UnBanAI platform include:

Structured Appeal Formats: Professional layouts optimized for human reviewers and compliance bots.

Policy-Aligned Diagnosis: Identifies hidden triggers like Velocity Limits or IP Infringement.

Rapid Turnaround: Reduces the appeal process from weeks to hours, helping businesses minimize downtime.

“Our goal is to turn failed appeals into approved ones,” says the UnBanAI team. “We’ve seen merchants recover over $50M in frozen funds and reinstated accounts that were previously thought to be lost forever.”

For more information on how to recover your account, visit UnBanAI – Recover Your Banned Accounts Fast.