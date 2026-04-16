Real Advisors Inc. Announces Free AI for Business Summit as New Data Shows Most Small Businesses Have Not Yet Adopted AI Tools

JAKSONVILLE, UNITED STATES, 2026-04-16 — /EPR Network/ — Real Advisors Inc. has announced the upcoming edition of its AI for Business Summit, a free three-day virtual training event running Friday, April 17 through Sunday, April 19, 2026, as new industry research reveals that the majority of small and mid-sized businesses in the United States have yet to integrate artificial intelligence into their operations. The summit was designed to address that widening gap by delivering hands-on AI training at no cost to business owners regardless of their technical background.

A 2024 survey published by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce found that nearly half of small businesses had not explored AI tools for their operations, despite widespread recognition that artificial intelligence is reshaping how companies attract customers, produce content, and manage sales processes. A separate report from McKinsey noted that companies actively using AI reported measurable revenue increases, while businesses that delayed adoption risked falling behind competitors who had already automated key functions.

The AI for Business Summit was built as a direct response to this divide. Co-founded by Francis Ablola, a four-time Inc. 5000 honoree and principal at Real Advisors Inc., the event delivers practical instruction across three consecutive days. Sessions run live via Zoom from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Eastern each day with seven speakers covering topics that span the full AI-powered business growth cycle.

“The data is clear. Businesses that implement AI this year will operate faster, reach more customers, and spend less doing it,” said Ablola. “The ones that wait will spend the next two years trying to catch up. We built this summit to make sure cost and technical skill are not the reasons someone gets left behind.”

The first day covers foundational AI business tools, advanced prompting techniques including methods known as super prompting, no-code application development, AI-powered market research for audience discovery, and a system for building professional business presentations in minutes. The second day focuses on marketing and sales infrastructure. Bernard Ablola presents LinkedIn organic lead generation strategies that have produced over one million dollars in documented free advertising exposure. Additional sessions address building an AI content clone for branded material, AI video production for social media and advertising, lead generation funnels paired with paid advertising, and the deployment of AI-powered sales bots that engage prospects continuously. Dolmar Cross, co-founder of Real Advisors and a featured cast member on the A&E television series Zombie House Flipping Tampa, leads a session on viral social media marketing.

The third day is dedicated to revenue generation and scaling. Richard Dunn, an entrepreneur whose career sales exceed one hundred million dollars in high-ticket transactions and who has built multiple fully staffed eight-figure sales organizations, leads the session on sales systems. Patrick Precourt, an entrepreneur, investor, and co-author of Wake Up and Live The Life You Love: The Power of Team, delivers training on the performance mindset required for business growth in an AI-driven economy. Sessions also cover digital product creation, email list building and newsletter systems, advertising copywriting using AI-powered frameworks, and assembling a virtual assistant team. Keisha Cross, co-star of Zombie House Flipping Tampa and a professional ghostwriter for prominent online content creators, leads the session on brand messaging and audience communication. Brian Hanson, senior strategist at Real Advisors, presents AI-driven lead generation and conversion systems across all three days.

More than 59,000 professionals have participated in previous editions of the summit. No prior experience with artificial intelligence is required to attend. The event is free and open to business owners in any industry. Those unable to join the April 17 through 19 sessions are encouraged to register as the organizers have indicated additional summit dates will be announced. Registration details are available at https://go.aiforbusiness.com/summit?_go=nkhxvp.

About Real Advisors Inc.

Real Advisors Inc. is a four-time Inc. 5000 business training and advisory firm based in Orlando, Florida. The company operates the AI for Business division, which helps entrepreneurs and service-based companies accelerate growth through demand generation, strategic positioning, and AI-powered business systems.

About Grow wit AI

Grow wit AI helps business owners scale smarter through customized AI solutions and practical growth strategies. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/growwitai

Media Contact:

Brian Hanson

Senior Strategist

Real Advisors Inc.

Event information and registration: https://go.aiforbusiness.com/summit?_go=nkhxvp