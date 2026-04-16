Rayna Tours Showcases Rising Demand for India’s Cultural, Hill Station, and Heritage Holiday Packages

Pune, India, 2026-04-16 — /EPR Network/ — Rayna Tours’ internal statistics recently revealed an ever-growing demand on bookings for India’s diverse attractions and holiday experiences, especially across its cultural hubs, scenic hill stations, and heritage destinations. The company’s specialists attribute this renewed trend as a growing popularity toward classic Indian holidays.

India is a favorite of global travelers for its extraordinary diversity. From Kerala’s scenic beauty and Tamil Nadu’s intricate temple architecture to Rajasthan’s regal charm and the spiritual aura of Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh), every state in India has a charm of its own. Travelers today increasingly seek holidays in India that tell enlightening stories of its deep-rooted cultures and traditions.

Hill stations across the country, such as Manali, Shimla, and Munnar, are also much in demand, particularly among travelers looking for an escape from the heat and fast-paced urban life. Heritage tourism also witnesses remarkable growth, thanks to timeless sights, mainly the Taj Mahal, historic forts of Rajasthan, and UNESCO-listed attractions across the country.

Rayna Tours’ spokesperson shared, “We are experiencing a major change in how travelers want to experience a place. India stands out for its charming culture, breathtaking nature, and longstanding heritage, and our packages bring out the exceptional charm of our guests’ favorite destinations in India. Whether it’s exploring royal palaces, relaxing in the hills, or visiting celebrated landmarks, we craft journeys of a lifetime.”

Learn more about Rayna Tours’ India tours and packages at RaynaTours.com.