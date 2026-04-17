Emeritus and ISB Executive Education Redefine Product Management Learning in India

Mumbai, India, 2026-04-17 — /EPR Network/ — India’s technology sector is producing some of the world’s most ambitious digital products — from fintech platforms serving hundreds of millions of users to enterprise SaaS tools competing on a global stage. At the heart of this growth is a critical talent requirement: professionals who can think strategically about products, execute with precision, and lead teams through complex, fast-moving development cycles. Organizations are no longer hiring product managers just to coordinate delivery — they are hiring them to own outcomes.

Emeritus, in partnership with the Indian School of Business (ISB) Executive Education, has built a product management course in India that equips professionals with the strategic depth, technical fluency, and leadership capability required to thrive in this environment.

Connecting Product Management to Organisational Strategy

The most impactful product managers understand how their work connects to broader organisational goals. The ISB Executive Education product management course in India trains participants to align product vision with corporate strategy, ensuring that every product initiative contributes directly to long-term business value.

Participants explore how product portfolios are structured, how investment decisions are made at the product level, and how successful companies build cultures of product excellence. This strategic lens elevates participants from tactical executors to true product leaders within their organisations.

Building Expertise in Agile and Iterative Product Development

Speed and adaptability are non-negotiable in modern product development. The programme provides structured training in agile methodologies, sprint planning, backlog management, and iterative release cycles — giving participants a practical toolkit for managing product development in fast-paced environments.

Learners in this product management course in India understand how to work effectively with engineering and design teams, manage dependencies across squads, and deliver continuous value to users without compromising product quality or strategic direction.

Harnessing AI to Build Smarter, More Adaptive Products

The boundary between product management and AI strategy is rapidly disappearing. As a dedicated AI product manager course, the ISB programme trains participants to identify where AI can enhance product value, lead conversations with data science and ML teams, and evaluate the ethical implications of deploying intelligent systems in consumer-facing products.

Participants gain hands-on exposure to Generative AI use cases in product discovery, personalization, and automation — developing the fluency needed to champion AI-first thinking across product teams and organizational leadership.

Mastering Pricing, Monetisation, and Product Economics

Understanding the economics of a product is a critical — and often underestimated — dimension of product management. The ISB programme covers pricing strategy, monetisation model design, unit economics, and revenue optimization frameworks that help product managers build products that are not only loved by users but financially sustainable for the business.

This business-model focus sets the product management course in India apart from purely technical programmes, ensuring that participants can contribute to commercial decision-making at the highest levels of their organisations.

Unlocking Career Growth With a Recognised ISB Credential

A career pivot or acceleration into senior product roles requires more than skills — it requires recognition. ISB’s standing as one of Asia’s top-ranked business schools ensures that its Executive Education certificates are viewed with credibility by hiring managers across technology, consulting, banking, and consumer industries.

Graduates of this AI product manager course who score 70% or above receive an official ISB Executive Education certificate and ISB alumni status — a professional milestone that strengthens both their resume and their long-term career trajectory.

Designed to Fit the Life of a Busy Professional

Pursuing education while managing a full-time career requires a programme that respects both priorities. The 16-week online structure — requiring just 2–4 hours per week — ensures that participants can absorb and apply learning without stepping away from their professional responsibilities.

Live sessions, on-demand content, hands-on assignments, and Emeritus Career Services combine to make this product management course in India a complete career development experience, supported by flexible EMI options that make world-class education financially within reach.

About Emeritus

Emeritus is committed to teaching the skills of the future by making high-quality education accessible and affordable to individuals, companies, and governments worldwide. It collaborates with more than 80 top-tier universities across the United States, Europe, Latin America, Southeast Asia, India, and China. Emeritus’ short courses, degree programmes, professional certificates, and senior executive programmes have educated more than 500,000 individuals across 80 countries.

Contact Information

Emeritus

303, Inzio Business Center, Cardinal Gracious Road

Chakala, Andheri (E), Mumbai, Maharashtra – 400099

Phone: 082779 98590

Website: https://emeritus.org/in/