New Elite Sports BJJ Gis Feature Advanced Anti-Microbial Fabric for BJJ Hygiene

LOS ANGELES, USA, 2026-04-20 — /EPR Network/ — Skin infections, odor buildup, and bacterial growth are among the most common hygiene concerns in combat sports. Training rooms see heavy use, sweat is constant, and close contact is the core of the sport. Elite Sports, a BJJ gear manufacturer, has taken a direct step to address these concerns by adding an antimicrobial fabric treatment to its updated line of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Gis.

The new Gis are built on the brand’s proven Pearl Weave CVC fabric, a 60% cotton, 40% polyester blend, now treated to resist the growth of odor-causing bacteria. The fabric stays light and airy, which matters for athletes who train multiple days a week and need gear that performs session after session.

One feature that stands out across the line is machine wash ability. Most Gi makers still ask athletes to hand-wash or hang-dry their gear, which slows down the cleaning routine. Elite Sports designed its Gis with pre-shrunk fabric that withstands both machine washing and drying, making it much easier for practitioners to clean their gear after every session. Regular washing is one of the most direct ways to prevent hygiene issues on the mat, and the ease of care supports that habit.

The Elite BJJ Gis feature 450gsm Pearl Weave fabric, reinforced stitching at high-stress seams, and a side-slit design for a fuller range of motion. All Gis in the line are IBJJF-approved and come with a free white belt.

The same fabric standards and care features carry over into the women’s BJJ Gis and kids’ BJJ Gis, giving athletes at every level access to hygiene-focused training gear in cuts built for their body type.

Further details on the full line are available at elitesports.com.

About Elite Sports

Elite Sports is a manufacturer of high-quality BJJ Gis, rash guards, and shorts for men, women, and kids. The brand is recognized for durable, professional-grade gear built to meet the demands of training and competition at all levels. For further information, visit the Elite Sports‘ website.