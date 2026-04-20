New Release: PDF4WCAG 1.8 Accessibility Checker

London, UK, 2026-04-20 — /EPR Network/ — Dual Lab team is ready to announce a new update 1.8 to PDF4WCAG, delivering further improvements in validation accuracy, user experience, and overall stability.

Improved Accuracy

Fixes in PDF/UA validation to align with latest technical discussions within TWGs of PDF Association and veraPDF improvements:

permit Math to be not necessarily an immediate child of Formula structure element;

improve glyph name calculation for Type1 and TrueType fonts;

and adjusted validation of the PDF Table structure element.

Missing translations of error messages have also been added to improve clarity across languages (Dutch, German, English).

Enhanced User Experience

Error preview filters have been reworked for more convenient error inspection.

Export Validation Results: users can export validation results as PDF for client reporting, documentation or internal audits purposes. Just click on the Export results on the Summary page.

One-Click Refresh: users can reupload and repeat the analysis of the document in one click (Web) or just via Refresh button in the Desktop version.

GitHub and collaboration: PDF4WCAG now includes a direct link to its GitHub repository within the feedback popup, inviting developers and users to contribute to the tool’s roadmap.

The ability to use PDF4WCAG command line in the console (paid subscription).

Commercial use of PDF4WCAG: the commercial use of Desktop version and CLI automation is available in the annual subscription for just 299 EUR / 359 USD (excl. taxes).

This release 1.8 reflects our ongoing commitment to providing precise, standards-aligned accessibility validation and a smoother user experience for organizations working toward WCAG and PDF/UA compliance.

Roadmap Update

We’re excited to announce the start of beta testing for the PDF4WAG Integration API. If you’re interested in participating as a beta tester, please send us your request to info@pdf4wcag.com.