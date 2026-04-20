GoTo Telemed Launches Comprehensive Cystic Fibrosis Remote Monitoring Program

Helena, Montana, 2026-04-20 — /EPR Network/ — GoTo Telemed, the nation‘s leading integrated telehealth ecosystem serving over 10 million patients nationwide, today announced the launch of its comprehensive Cystic Fibrosis (CF) Remote Monitoring Program, a dedicated virtual care service designed to revolutionize disease surveillance through evidence-based home spirometry, continuous symptom tracking, and coordinated multidisciplinary support. Delivered by a specialized network of pulmonologists, CF nurses, respiratory therapists, dietitians, and social workers, this program brings expert, continuous CF monitoring directly into patients’ homes—eliminating the burden of frequent in-person visits while preserving clinical quality.

Cystic fibrosis is a lifelong genetic condition affecting nearly 40,000 people in the United States, requiring intensive daily treatment, airway clearance, and meticulous surveillance. The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation‘s current care model includes at least four visits per year, four sputum cultures, and two measures of lung function through an accredited CF program. Despite advances in highly effective CFTR modulator therapies—which have slowed disease progression and improved quality of life for many—access to specialized multidisciplinary CF care remains concentrated in academic centers, leaving families in rural and underserved communities facing lengthy travel distances and wait times. GoTo Telemed’s program directly confronts these barriers, delivering guideline-aligned remote monitoring directly into patients‘ homes.

“Cystic fibrosis demands constant vigilance—daily airway clearance, meticulous medication adherence, and early recognition of subtle changes that can signal a pulmonary exacerbation,” said a GoTo Telemed spokesperson. “Our CF Remote Monitoring Program brings the full expertise of a CF center directly into patients’ homes. Through home spirometry, connected wearable devices, and virtual multidisciplinary visits, we empower patients and families to stay ahead of complications, preserve lung function, and reduce the burden of frequent in-person travel. This is the future of CF care: personalized, flexible, and accessible to all.”

Core Components of the CF Remote Monitoring Program

Home Spirometry for Lung Function Surveillance

A cornerstone of the program is structured home spirometry using FDA‑cleared, Bluetooth‑enabled portable devices. A 2025 multicenter study of children and young adults with CF demonstrated that high-quality home spirometry measurements, adjusted for clinical stability and antibiotic usage, provide lung function levels and trends closely comparable to hospital spirometry, with mean differences between home and hospital FEV1 of just 0.6% (95% CI -3.8% to 5.0%; p=0.78). Among 110 participants followed for 12 months, 50% of home spirometry sessions were graded as high-quality according to ATS/ERS criteria, confirming feasibility in routine care.

Component Description Clinical Evidence

Home Spirometry Weekly or bi-weekly FEV1 measurements using Bluetooth portable spirometer; data auto-transmitted to care team with alerts for clinically significant declines (>10% drop) High-quality home spirometry yields lung function trends comparable to hospital spirometry

Pulse Oximetry & Weight Monitoring Daily oxygen saturation and weight tracking; early detection of hypoxemia or nutritional decline Combined telehealth and physical visits demonstrate comparable effectiveness to exclusively in-person care

Continuous Symptom Tracking Digital diary for cough frequency, sputum changes, appetite, energy, and treatment adherence Digital technologies show efficacy for early detection of pulmonary exacerbations and mental health outcomes

Wearable Device Integration Integration with activity trackers (Fitbit) and emerging wearable sweat sensors for real‑time biometrics and biomarker monitoring Wearable sweat patches correlate strongly with gold‑standard lab methods and enable remote monitoring of sweat chloride

A 2024 prospective multicenter study involving 59 children with CF aged 5–17 years found that combining telehealth and physical visits with access to home spirometry demonstrated comparable effectiveness as exclusively in-person care, with no significant differences in FEV1 progression (mean difference -0.4%, p=0.39), lung clearance index (p=0.25), or BMI (p=0.70). Nearly all participants and caregivers expressed a desire to continue with home spirometry and telemedicine.

Emerging Wearable Biomarker Monitoring

The program integrates emerging wearable technologies for continuous physiologic monitoring. A wearable microfluidic sweat patch, validated in a 2025 study of 20 adults with CF, demonstrated strong correlation with gold-standard laboratory methods for both sweat chloride volume and concentration, with considerable day‑to‑day variability observed among patients taking CFTR modulators—suggesting that ongoing remote monitoring may provide a more complete picture of treatment efficacy than single clinic readings.

This technology could allow clinicians and patients to monitor CF more regularly and inform treatment decisions from home. For those in rural or resource-poor areas, the technology could speed up diagnosis and expand the reach of screening, helping optimize use of new medications.

Multidisciplinary Virtual CF Care

The program implements the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation‘s recommended interdisciplinary care model through virtual visits, with the care team including:

Pulmonologist / CF Specialist: Overseeing disease management, reviewing home spirometry trends, and adjusting therapies

CF Nurse Coordinator: Serving as primary point of contact, reviewing daily logs, and coordinating care

Respiratory Therapist: Providing remote airway clearance coaching and equipment troubleshooting

Registered Dietitian: Monitoring growth and nutrition, adjusting enzyme dosing, and providing dietary guidance

Social Worker / Mental Health Specialist: Addressing psychosocial challenges, treatment adherence barriers, and emotional well‑being

The current care model in CF includes at least four visits per year (in person or virtual) with a CF Foundation accredited program. A 2025 editorial in the Journal of Cystic Fibrosis noted that 90% of community respondents and 91% of providers believed telehealth should be a standard part of routine CF care.

CFF‑Aligned Evidence and Outcomes

The program is grounded in robust evidence demonstrating that telehealth‑based CF care preserves clinical outcomes while enhancing flexibility and reducing travel burden:

A 2025 retrospective cohort study of 1240 patients found that increased use of telehealth (>75% vs. <25% of clinic visits) was significantly associated with decreased lung function decline in adults (β=6.06; P <.001) and reduced detection of Pseudomonas aeruginosa (OR 0.182; 95% CI 0.045‑0.643; P=.011).

A 2025 systematic review concluded that digital technology applications show most consistent efficacy for early detection of pulmonary exacerbation, improvements in medication adherence and nebulizer use, and reductions in depression and anxiety.

Telehealth and home spirometry feasibility for children has been well established, with prospective multicenter data confirming that hybrid care models maintain lung function and nutritional outcomes while increasing patient satisfaction.

The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation has explicitly endorsed the integration of telemedicine and at‑home health technologies, embracing patient‑centric care and emphasizing flexible, hybrid models that balance risk and patient preference.

Integration Within GoTo Telemed‘s Comprehensive Ecosystem

The CF Remote Monitoring Program operates as a fully integrated component of GoTo Telemed‘s unified telehealth platform:

Unified Health Record: All home spirometry data, symptom logs, wearable data, and clinical notes are consolidated in the patient‘s lifetime electronic health record

Automated Alert System: Clinicians receive real‑time alerts for significant FEV1 declines, desaturation, weight loss, or concerning symptom patterns

Seamless Care Coordination: Warm handoffs to CF specialists, transplant centers, and pulmonary rehabilitation programs when indicated

Patient and Family Portal: Secure access to monitoring data, educational resources, and direct messaging with the care team

Availability and Partnerships

GoTo Telemed‘s Cystic Fibrosis Remote Monitoring Program is available immediately to patients nationwide through the GoTo Telemed platform. Patients may be referred by their CF care center, pulmonologist, or primary care provider.

Pulmonologists, CF specialists, respiratory therapists, and other CF care professionals interested in joining GoTo Telemed‘s provider network are invited to apply through the company‘s credentialing portal.

GoTo Telemed is actively forming partnerships with CF Foundation‑accredited care centers, pediatric pulmonology programs, and adult CF programs.

Media Contact:

GoTo Telemed Media Relations

info@gototelemed.com

(660) 628-1660