CARBONCONNECT2026 Announces Early Bird Deadline – Limited Time to Join Global Carbon Chemistry & Materials Conference

Secure Your Participation & Submit Your Research Before the Closing Dates

Posted on 2026-04-20 by in Aerospace, Agriculture, Automotive, Biotech, Chemicals, Computers, Construction, Electronics, Energy, Environment, Industrial, Management, Marketing, Media, Pharmaceuticals, Semiconductors, Small Business, Technology // 0 Comments

Frankfurt, Germany, 2026-04-20 — /EPR Network/ — The International Connect & Expo on Carbon Chemistry and Materials (CARBONCONNECT2026) is set to bring together leading researchers, industry experts, and innovators from around the world to explore the latest advancements in carbon chemistry and materials science.

📅 Conference Dates: October 26–28, 2026 | Frankfurt, Germany

Scheduled to take place in Frankfurt, Germany, the conference will feature keynote presentations, technical sessions, workshops, and exhibitions focused on energy systems, advanced materials, catalysis, sustainability, and industrial applications.

With strong global participation expected, CARBONCONNECT2026 offers a unique platform for academic–industry collaboration, knowledge exchange, and networking opportunities across emerging and applied research domains.

Early Bird Registration Deadline: End of April 2026
Participants are encouraged to secure their slots and benefit from discounted registration before the deadline.

Researchers and professionals are also invited to submit abstracts and contribute to the scientific program.

🔗 Please know about here: https://carbonchemistry.theinfiniteminds.net/
📩 Contact here: carbonconnect@theinfiniteminds.net
📝 Submission here: https://carbonchemistry.theinfiniteminds.net/abstract

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