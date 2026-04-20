Bloom and Bud Launches Horticultural Soap UK for Safer Gardening Care

London, UK, 2026-04-20 — /EPR Network/ — Bloom and Bud has today proudly welcomed the official launch of a unique, eco-friendly garden care product that will enable safer and sustainable plant care in the UK. The firm launches Horticultural Soap UK, a natural pest deterrent that allows gardeners to save their plants without resorting to harsh chemical vapours.

Gardening Problems in the UK

The UK has numerous gardeners who face difficulties in controlling common pests which include aphids and whiteflies and spider mites and mealybugs. The pests damage leaves which results in decreased plant growth and lower quality crops.

The chemical sprays serve as the primary solution for gardeners who face pest problems. The products create various problems which include the following issues:

Harm to beneficial insects like bees

Soil pollution over time

Chemical residue on fruits and vegetables

Risk to pets and garden wildlife

Due to these problems there is a growing demand for safer and more natural alternatives that work

Introduction of Horticultural Soap UK

To solve these problems, a gentle and plant-friendly pest control solution has been introduced to help gardeners manage pests in a safe and effective way.

This product works by seeking out soft-bodied insects and breaking open their outer layer to loosen them off the plants organically.

Key benefits include:

Made for eco-friendly gardening

Safe for flowers, herbs, and vegetables

Works on contact for quick pest control

Leaves no harmful chemical residue

Supports sustainable gardening practices

This is suitable for anyone who is just beginning and also for those experienced gardeners who would like a simple and secure solution.

Quote from Company Representative

The practice of gardening needs to develop into a safe and straightforward method together with sustainable environmental practices. To provide organic gardeners with a sustainable choice, the brand brings forth natural pest control.

Why This Launch Matters

The launch of a natural garden pest control solution is an important step in supporting eco-friendly gardening practices in the UK. More people are now choosing natural alternatives over chemical treatments due to growing environmental awareness.

This product helps:

Reduce chemical use in gardens

Support healthier soil ecosystems

Protect pollinators and wildlife

Promote sustainable home gardening habits

Bloom and Bud went through and focused on the idea of making a product that’s good for both people and the Earth.

Boilerplate (About Bloom and Bud)

This UK-based gardening brand is about taking care of plants in a way that is good for the earth. They make products that are safe to use and actually work and these products are made to help people who garden at home and professionals who do it for a living. The company really cares about doing what is right for the environment and about being a brand that people can trust. So they keep coming up with ways to help people have healthier gardens and live in a greener way all, over the United Kingdom.

Contact Information

Company name: Bloom and Bud

Website: https://bloomandbud.co.uk/

Location: United Kingdom