LED Explosion-Proof Lighting Deployed at Major Gas Terminal in Qatar

Doha, Qatar, 2026-04-20 — /EPR Network/ — Qatar’s largest liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal has completed the installation of a state-of-the-art LED explosion-proof lighting system in its production and storage areas. This lighting upgrade is part of the terminal’s continued efforts to improve safety, reduce energy usage, and ensure compliance with global safety standards.

The newly installed LED explosion-proof lights are designed to withstand the harsh conditions of the LNG terminal, where the risk of explosion is a constant concern due to the presence of flammable gases and materials. The lights provide bright, even illumination while minimizing the risk of ignition and significantly reducing energy consumption.

“We are proud to have implemented this advanced lighting system,” said Khalid Al-Mansoori, operations manager at the LNG terminal. “The LEDs improve safety and have contributed to a substantial reduction in both energy consumption and maintenance costs.”

As Qatar continues to strengthen its energy infrastructure, the demand for LED explosion-proof lighting is expected to increase across the country’s industrial sectors. led explosion proof lights https://www.eneltec-led.com/products/led-explosion-proof-lights