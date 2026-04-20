IJK 2026 Unveils 890,000 Jewellery Items Across Strategic Zones

KOBE, Japan, 2026-04-20 — /EPR Network/ — International Jewellery Kobe (IJK) 2026 will take place 14–16 May at Kobe International Exhibition Hall, bringing together the jewellery industry across a zone-based exhibition floor designed to help trade visitors navigate products and partners efficiently. Recognized as one of Western Japan’s largest jewellery trade shows, IJK 2026, hosted by RX Japan, will present over 890,000 pieces of jewellery products across finished jewellery, loose stones, pearls, pre-owned luxury, designer work, and manufacturing solutions.

Designed with strategically defined zones, the show allows visitors to explore the jewellery world by purpose, category, and business need. From fine finished pieces to materials, re-jewellery, and production tools, IJK presents the entire jewellery value chain in one efficient, walkable marketplace. For overseas buyers, this zone-based structure makes sourcing intuitive and productive—whether looking for their next collection, unique design inspiration, or reliable business partners.

Jewellery Zone

At the centre of the show floor, the Jewellery Zone brings together a wide range of finished jewellery categories, enabling visitors to review collections across multiple aesthetics and market segments in one area. Exhibits are expected to include diamond jewellery, coloured stone jewellery, gold jewellery, fashion jewellery, and international collections. By concentrating finished jewellery categories within a dedicated zone, the show supports side-by-side comparison across style, materials, and positioning, helping visitors assess which product directions align with their customer demand and retail strategy.

Gemstone Zone

For visitors sourcing at the material level, the Gemstone Zone presents options across loose stones and gemstone-based products. Exhibits are expected to span coloured gemstones, semi-precious stones, and other natural materials, supporting a range of buying purposes—from standardised supply for ongoing production to original design development and custom work. With category-specific grouping, visitors can focus discussions on specifications, sourcing considerations, and material quality while reviewing multiple suppliers within a concentrated section of the show.

Pearl Zone — A Japanese Specialty

Reflecting Japan’s established position and expertise in pearls, IJK 2026 will feature a dedicated Pearl Zone that groups pearl-related product categories in one location for efficient sourcing and comparison. This zone is expected to include pearl types such as Akoya pearls, South Sea pearls (white and black), Mabe pearls, and freshwater pearls, presented across a variety of designs and settings. By focusing pearl categories within a dedicated zone, the show provides a practical route for visitors seeking pearl collections, pearl-focused suppliers, and product variations spanning classic forms through to contemporary interpretations.

Re-Jewellery & Pre-Owned Luxury Zone

IJK 2026 will also include the Re-Jewellery & Pre-Owned Luxury Zone, reflecting the industry’s continued attention to circularity, value retention, and secondary market growth across jewellery and luxury goods. This zone is expected to feature categories including reform jewellery, pre-owned diamonds, branded jewellery, luxury watches, and high-end bags, providing a defined space for visitors assessing resale categories, refurbishment opportunities, and related business models. By bringing these product types together, the zone supports structured evaluation of inventory sources and category demand while enabling visitors to identify partners active in pre-owned and re-jewellery supply.

Designer & Craftsman Zone

For visitors prioritising originality and smaller-batch work, IJK 2026 will present dedicated areas for Designer, Handcrafted & Artisan Jewellery, grouping creators and makers whose work is characterised by individuality, technique, and design-led storytelling. These zones are expected to include handcrafted jewellery and one-of-a-kind pieces, supporting sourcing for retailers and buyers looking to differentiate assortments through distinctive design, limited production runs, or artisanal methods. With designers and craftspeople gathered in a defined area, visitors can compare approaches to materials and finishing while also exploring potential collaborations and custom discussions.

Jewellery-Related Products & Event-Related Items

Beyond finished products and materials, IJK 2026 will cover operational requirements through zones focused on Manufacturing, Tools & Maintenance Solutions, supporting visitors who manage production, repairs, or after-sales servicing. Exhibits in these areas are expected to include manufacturing equipment, hand tools, and maintenance supplies, enabling visitors to review practical solutions related to making, adjusting, repairing, and maintaining jewellery. By including these categories within the show’s overall zone structure, IJK provides a route for visitors to connect product sourcing with the tools and services that support day-to-day business operations.

A Marketplace That Inspires Business Ideas

With categories spanning finished jewellery, raw and semi-processed materials, pearls, pre-owned luxury, and production support, IJK 2026 is positioned as a practical marketplace where visitors can link product discovery to broader business planning. Moving across zones enables visitors to identify how trends in one category may influence another. With over 890,000 pieces of jewellery products on display, the zone-by-zone format is intended to help visitors maintain focus while still capturing the extent of what is being presented across the show floor.

Download the Zone Map and Register Today

Trade visitors planning attendance can prepare their visit in advance by reviewing the exhibition layout and planning a route by category.

For more information, please visit: https://www.ijt.jp/kobe/en-gb.html?utm_campaign=pressrelease-apr&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=portal-site.

About IJT Series Shows

IJT 2026 is part of the IJT Series, a trio of prestigious events occurring thrice each year (Tokyo in January, Kobe in May, and Yokohama in October). Celebrated for their exquisite assortment of diamonds, gemstones, and pearl jewellery, the IJT Series Shows offer a dynamic platform for industry professionals to connect, discover, and prosper.

About RX Japan GK

RX Japan GK organises 109 exhibitions, composed of 437 sub-exhibitions, annually at large exhibition halls such as Tokyo Big Sight, Makuhari Messe, and Intex Osaka across a wide variety of 38 fields, including jewellery, fashion, gift items, electronics, energy, IT, cosmetics, and medical. Visit the RX Japan website for more details: https://www.rxjapan.jp/en/

About RX

RX is a global leader in events and exhibitions, leveraging industry expertise, data, and technology to build businesses for individuals, communities, and organisations. With a presence in 25 countries across 41 industry sectors, RX hosts approximately 350 events annually. RX is committed to creating an inclusive work environment for all our people. RX empowers businesses to thrive by leveraging data-driven insights and digital solutions. RX is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. For more information, visit www.rxglobal.com