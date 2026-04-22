Last Chance for Global Pharma to Tap China’s Fast-Growing FDF Market at PHARMCHINA This May

SHANGHAI, China, 2026-04-23 — /EPR Network/ — As global pharmaceutical companies move to finalize mid-year sourcing strategies and partnership pipelines, opportunities to engage China’s fast-growing Finished Dosage Form (FDF) market are rapidly narrowing. PHARMCHINA, taking place this May 13-15, 2026, in Shanghai, China, represents one of the final large-scale industry platforms in the first half of the year where international pharma leaders can secure direct access to Chinese manufacturers before Q2 procurement and partnership pipelines close.

Now in its 91st edition, PHARMCHINA has built a credibility as a leading trade and exchange platform for the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors. Organized by Reed Sinopharm Exhibitions, the event is held biannually and has become a trusted gateway for global distributors, buyers, and partners seeking to engage China’s pharmaceutical supply base at scale.

This year’s edition will feature over 2,000 exhibitors, 100+ speakers, and 50 conferences, forums, and expert-led activities, positioning PHARMCHINA as a critical touchpoint for international sourcing, intelligence gathering, and partnership development.

The May edition of PHARMCHINA lands at a point when many global procurement calendars and channel plans move from evaluation to execution.

China’s FDF sector remains a cornerstone of global pharmaceutical supply chains, supporting international markets through large-scale production capacity, improving quality standards, and expanding regulatory alignment. PHARMCHINA provides a concentrated environment where international firms can assess manufacturers face-to-face, clarify commercial terms, and accelerate partnership discussions before internal decision windows close, making the event an essential touchpoint for sourcing and strategic alignment.

PHARMCHINA’s exhibitor base is widely regarded as one of its strongest differentiators. The exhibition brings together a broad cross-section of China’s FDF landscape, including large-scale manufacturers serving global markets, export-oriented suppliers with growing international compliance experience, and fast-scaling companies introducing differentiated and value-added formulations. Integrated partners offering CDMO and private-label services further expand sourcing and collaboration options for international attendees.

PHARMCHINA is held concurrently with API China and NHNE, creating a comprehensive industry platform that spans ingredients, finished dosage forms, packaging, manufacturing equipment, and health and nutrition products. This co-location allows attendees to engage multiple segments of the pharmaceutical value chain in one visit, maximizing time efficiency and return on investment for international travel.

The event also incorporates structured business matchmaking, hosted buyer programs, and pre-scheduled meetings, enabling participants to focus on targeted, high-value discussions. Plus, a dedicated international support, including official visa invitation assistance, is available to help overseas delegates.

PHARMCHINA’s conference program delivers actionable market intelligence through 50+ forums and seminars. Sessions address regulatory developments, market access pathways, compliance trends, and evolving supply chain dynamics, offering attendees practical context to support sourcing and partnership decisions.

With PHARMCHINA opening this May and mid-year planning timelines nearing completion, trade buyers, distributors, and sourcing leaders are encouraged to finalize their participation now. Early registration allows participants to secure access to China’s top FDF manufacturers, schedule high-value meetings in advance, and position their organizations to capture new products, partnerships, and market opportunities for 2026.

Register to visit PHARMCHINA.