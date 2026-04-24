Los Angeles, CA, 2026-04-24 — /EPR Network/ — HDTV Supply, a leading supplier of advanced AV solutions, showcases its 1080P HDMI modular matrix switchers via CAT6 designed to deliver flexible and long-distance video distribution for commercial and professional environments.

These modular matrix systems are built to route multiple HDMI sources to multiple displays over CAT6 cabling up to 450 feet, making them ideal for sports bars, corporate offices, educational institutions, control rooms, and digital signage applications.

Key Product Highlights

Distributes multiple HDMI tiple displays osources to mulver CAT6

Supports full HD 1080P video resolution

Extends signals up to 450 feet for long-distance installations

Modular design for flexible system configuration and expansion

Centralized switching and routing of AV signals

Reduces HDMI cable limitations and installation complexity

Reliable performance for continuous commercial use

Ideal for multi-room and multi-display environments

These modular matrix switchers provide a reliable and scalable solution for managing and distributing AV signals across large spaces.

A spokesperson from HDTV Supply highlighted the additional value included with every product and solution:

A short product video explaining system functionality and setup, helping customers quickly understand installation and usage

A 5-minute podcast covering key benefits, real-world use cases, and important buying considerations

Access to expert technical support for system planning, setup, and deployment to ensure smooth implementation and performance

These value-added resources help customers confidently implement and operate their AV distribution systems.

The spokesperson answered these questions:-

Q1: What is a modular HDMI matrix switcher?

It is a system that allows multiple HDMI sources to be routed to multiple displays with flexible configuration options.

Q2: What type of cable is used for signal transmission?

The system uses CAT6 cable to extend HDMI signals over long distances.

Q3: What is the maximum transmission distance?

These systems support transmission distances up to 450 feet.

Q4: Where can this solution be used?

It is ideal for sports bars, offices, classrooms, control rooms, and digital signage setups.

Q5: Can the system be expanded?

Yes, the modular design allows easy expansion and customization based on requirements.

Q6: What support does HDTV Supply provide?

Customers receive a product video, a 5-minute podcast, and access to expert technical support.

Discover long-distance HDMI distribution, explore system features, and buy now: https://www.hdtvsupply.com/1080p-hdmi-modular-matrix-switchs-via-cat6-to-450.html



About HDTV Supply: HDTV Supply is a leading provider of top-quality audiovisual solutions for residential and commercial applications. With an extensive product range and a commitment to customer satisfaction, the company has established itself as a trusted name in the industry. From matrix switchers and extenders to converters and splitters, HDTV Supply offers innovative AV solutions that cater to various requirements.