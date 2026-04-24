Emeritus India Makes a Globally Recognized Global MBA Accessible to Working Professionals Across India

Mumbai, India, 2026-04-24 — /EPR Network/ — For ambitious professionals in India, earning a globally recognized MBA degree has traditionally meant choosing between career continuity and academic advancement. Emeritus India is eliminating that trade-off by offering a fully online global MBA from the University of Western Australia — a top 100 globally ranked institution — combined with a prestigious certification from IIM Kozhikode, one of India’s most respected business schools.

This dual-credential programme is designed for professionals who want the credibility of an internationally recognized MBA without pausing their careers or relocating. With over 500,000 learners trained across 80 countries and partnerships with more than 80 leading universities, Emeritus brings the institutional weight of world-class education directly to India’s growing professional workforce.

A Global MBA Built for the Indian Professional

India’s leadership talent pool is expanding rapidly, yet a significant gap remains between managerial potential and globally benchmarked business education. The global MBA offered through Emeritus and UWA directly addresses this gap — delivering an AACSB and EQUIS accredited degree programme that carries international academic recognition and real career mobility.

The programme spans 24 months and is delivered 100% online, structured around 12 modules covering disciplines including corporate strategy, organizational behavior, financial management, leadership and innovation, and global economics. Participants learn through 110+ hours of pre-recorded videos and podcasts, 40+ live sessions with faculty and industry experts, 210+ case studies and real-world assignments, and 50+ discussion boards that build cross-industry peer networks.

Upon completing the programme with a minimum 60% weighted average, graduates receive a Master of Business Administration from the University of Western Australia and a Professional Certificate Programme in Advanced Business Management from IIM Kozhikode — a dual credential combination that speaks to both global and Indian corporate audiences.

Why an Online MBA Degree in India Must Have Global Standing

The landscape for the online MBA degree India market has grown significantly, with professionals now demanding more than domestic recognition — they want degrees that open international doors. The UWA Global MBA is WES-recognized, meaning it holds formal equivalency status in North America, making it valuable for professionals with aspirations beyond Indian borders.

UWA’s global alumni network spans 145,000+ international professionals, giving graduates access to a peer community that extends well beyond India’s corporate ecosystem. The programme has successfully completed 8 cohorts and holds a learner rating of 4.5 out of 5, reflecting consistent programme quality and participant satisfaction.

This online MBA degree India professionals choose is especially suited for:

Senior managers and team leads ready to move into executive and C-suite roles

Functional specialists in finance, marketing, or operations seeking cross-functional business leadership skills

Entrepreneurs and founders who need strategic management frameworks to scale their ventures

Mid-career professionals targeting international career opportunities or global companies

AI-Ready Leadership at the Core of the Curriculum

The business world is being reshaped by artificial intelligence, digital transformation, and global market volatility. The UWA Global MBA curriculum directly addresses these realities through immersive masterclasses on AI applications in business, equipping graduates to lead with confidence in technology-driven environments.

Rather than offering generic business theory, the programme grounds every module in applied learning — hands-on simulations, real-world case studies, and live interactions with senior faculty and industry practitioners. Participants graduate not just with academic credentials but with a practical leadership toolkit built for the complexity of modern global business.

Programme Structure at a Glance

Emeritus and UWA have structured the Global MBA as a progressive two-year learning journey:

Year 1 — Foundations: Organizational behavior, corporate finance, global economics, and leadership frameworks Year 2 — Advanced Strategy: Business analytics, corporate strategy, innovation, and capstone application IIM Kozhikode Certification awarded after successful Year 1 completion UWA MBA Degree conferred upon full programme completion with minimum 60% weighted average Career support through networking events, peer cohorts, and alumni community access

This structured pathway ensures professionals build progressively deeper capabilities while maintaining the flexibility to continue working throughout the two-year programme.

About Emeritus India

Emeritus is committed to teaching the skills of the future by making high-quality education accessible and affordable to individuals, companies, and governments worldwide. Through collaborations with more than 80 top-tier universities across the United States, Europe, Latin America, Southeast Asia, India, and China, Emeritus delivers short courses, professional certificates, degree programmes, and senior executive education that have transformed the careers of over 500,000 learners in 80 countries.

Contact Information

Emeritus India

303, Inzio Business Center, Cardinal Gracious Rd,

Chakala, Andheri (E), Mumbai, Maharashtra 400099

Phone: 082779 98590

Website: https://emeritus.org/in/

Hours: Monday–Saturday, Open until 7:00 PM IST