White Dots Delivers Comprehensive Destination Wedding Planning Services and Corporate Event Management Across Europe’s Most Sought-After Destinations

Lisbon, Portugal, 2026-04-24 — /EPR Network/ — Planning an extraordinary event in a foreign country demands more than good intentions — it demands a partner with the local expertise, supplier relationships, and creative depth to make every detail work flawlessly. White Dots, a Lisbon-based event company operating across Portugal, Spain, and Italy, has built its entire service offering around this principle. From curated destination wedding planning services to high-impact corporate event programmes, White Dots brings the same standard of bespoke excellence to every engagement it undertakes.

Recognized by VOGUE and celebrated by clients who value time, trust, and experience above all else, White Dots has established itself as one of Europe’s most trusted event planning companies since its founding in 2017. The team operates with a single-minded focus — ensuring that every couple and every organization that works with White Dots arrives at their event day fully confident, creatively inspired, and completely free of logistical worry.

Destination Wedding Planning Services That Cover Every Detail, Across Three Countries

Planning a destination wedding is one of the most rewarding — and most complex — undertakings a couple can take on. White Dots’ destination wedding planning services are designed to absorb that complexity entirely, allowing couples to remain emotionally present throughout a process that can otherwise feel overwhelming.

Operating across Portugal, Spain, and Italy — three of Europe’s most celebrated wedding destinations — White Dots brings location-specific expertise to every project it manages. In Portugal, the team works across Lisbon, the Algarve, the Douro Valley, Sintra, and the Alentejo. In Spain, the team covers the Costa Brava, Barcelona, and Mallorca. In Italy, White Dots plans weddings across Tuscany, the Amalfi Coast, and Lake Como — each destination requiring a distinct creative approach, a different vendor ecosystem, and a tailored logistical strategy.

The destination wedding planning services White Dots offers are fully comprehensive — covering creative concept development, venue sourcing, vendor selection and management, décor and floral design, catering direction, entertainment programming, accommodation coordination, legal requirement navigation, timeline planning, and complete on-site management and coordination. Every element is handpicked and managed by the White Dots team, ensuring that the finished celebration is not just beautiful but seamlessly executed.

White Dots’ wedding services are structured to accommodate couples at every stage of their planning journey:

Full-service planning — end-to-end management from first concept to final send-off

Partial planning — expert coordination for couples who have begun independently and need specialist support

Intimate elopements — emotionally rich, legally coordinated celebrations in Europe’s most breathtaking locations

Multi-day wedding experiences — welcome dinners, cultural excursions, and post-wedding events built around the main celebration

Corporate Event Management Services Delivered at the Highest European Standard

White Dots has built its corporate event offering on the same creative and operational foundation that defines its wedding work. Its corporate event management services span the full spectrum of professional event formats — from leadership retreats and incentive travel programmes to product launches, gala dinners, and multi-day conferences — all delivered across Portugal, Spain, and Italy.

Portugal, Spain, and Italy are increasingly chosen by global organizations for high-value corporate events, and White Dots is the ground-level partner that makes those choices pay off. The team brings deep knowledge of each country’s best corporate venues, established relationships with the finest regional suppliers, and the creative and logistical capability to deliver events that meet global brand standards while making full use of each location’s unique character and atmosphere.

Corporate clients working with White Dots benefit from a single point of contact for the entire event — from the initial brief and venue shortlist through to on-site production and post-event wrap. This consolidated approach eliminates the coordination overhead that comes from managing multiple suppliers independently, giving clients both time efficiency and complete confidence that every element of the event is being managed to a consistent, high standard.

A Service Framework Built on Transparency and Trust

White Dots follows a structured planning process for every engagement — wedding or corporate:

Brief and discovery consultation — understanding objectives, vision, and priorities Creative concept and experience design — building a cohesive narrative aligned to the brief Venue and vendor curation — presenting handpicked options across Portugal, Spain, and Italy Design, logistics, and timeline planning — every detail planned and confirmed in advance On-site management — White Dots fully present, coordinating every moment from setup to close

About White Dots

White Dots is a Lisbon-based wedding and event planning company specializing in bespoke destination weddings, corporate events, and social celebrations across Portugal, Spain, and Italy. The company has been crafting luxury celebrations for discerning clients from around the world since 2017 — recognized by VOGUE and trusted by couples and organizations who value time, expertise, and flawless execution.

Contact Information

White Dots

Lisbon, Portugal

Phone: +351 932 448 599

Website: https://www.white-dots.com/