Precision Psychiatry Expands Personalized Mental Health Services Across Michigan

Woodhaven, MI, 2026-04-24 — /EPR Network/ — Precision Psychiatry, a patient-focused mental health practice based in Woodhaven, Michigan, has announced the expansion of its personalized psychiatric services, improving access to high-quality mental health care for individuals across the state.

Founded in 2025 by Dr. Zain Choudhry, a board-certified psychiatrist, Precision Psychiatry is dedicated to delivering individualized, evidence-based care for patients experiencing a wide range of mental health conditions. The practice blends clinical expertise with a compassionate, patient-first approach to foster lasting emotional wellness.

Operating from its primary location in Woodhaven and offering convenient telepsychiatry services, Precision Psychiatry serves patients throughout Downriver and surrounding areas, including Detroit, Ann Arbor, Dearborn, Grand Rapids, Lansing, Warren, and Sterling Heights. The practice ensures flexible access to care through virtual appointments, making mental health support more accessible to individuals across Michigan.

Precision Psychiatry specializes in adult mental health services, including treatment for mood disorders such as depression and bipolar disorder, anxiety disorders, stress management, and medication management. The practice also provides targeted care for individuals seeking support through structured programs like:

With a strong focus on personalized care, Precision Psychiatry develops customized treatment plans designed to meet each patient’s unique needs. The practice integrates modern psychiatric techniques with a holistic understanding of mental health to help patients achieve clarity, resilience, and an improved overall quality of life.

Dr. Choudhry, who trained at the University of Michigan–Ann Arbor and St. George’s University and completed residency at the Detroit Wayne County Health Authority, brings extensive clinical knowledge and a patient-centered philosophy to the practice. His approach emphasizes accuracy in diagnosis and empathy in care, reflected in the practice’s guiding principle: “Precision in Treatment, Compassion in Care.”

The expansion reflects the growing demand for accessible and reliable mental health services across Michigan. By combining in-person visits with telepsychiatry options, Precision Psychiatry continues to bridge gaps in mental health access and support diverse communities throughout the region.

About Precision Psychiatry

Precision Psychiatry is a Michigan-based mental health practice providing comprehensive psychiatric services for adults. The practice focuses on treating mood disorders, anxiety conditions, and stress-related challenges through personalized, patient-centered care. With both in-person and virtual appointments available, Precision Psychiatry is committed to improving mental well-being across Michigan.

Media Contact

Precision Psychiatry

18600 Van Horn Rd Suite A1, Woodhaven, MI 48183

Phone: (734) 562-6491

Email: zain.choudhry@precisionpsychiatryservices.com

Website: https://precisionpsychiatryservices.com/