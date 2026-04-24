JEE (Main) Result 2026: ODM Public School Records 52 Qualifiers for JEE Advanced; AIR 35 Among Key Highlights

Bhubaneswar, India, 2026-04-24 — /EPR Network/ — ODM Public School has once again demonstrated its academic distinction at the national level with an exceptional performance in the JEE (Main) result 2026. A total of 52 students from the school have qualified for the highly competitive JEE Advanced examination, marking a significant milestone in the school’s commitment to academic excellence and competitive exam readiness.

At the forefront of this achievement is Swayam Prakash Sethy, who secured an outstanding All India Category Rank of 35, placing him among the top performers in the country in his category. His remarkable 99.87 percentile across both sessions reflects sustained consistency, strong conceptual clarity, and disciplined preparation. Closely following him, Vedant Verma achieved an exceptional 99.90 percentile with near-perfect scores across all three subjects, while Armaan Kamal Patra secured an impressive 99.86 percentile, completing a distinguished trio of top achievers. Adding to this, fifteen students from the school have secured above the 99 percentile.

The result highlights the depth of academic excellence that ODM Public School cultivates as one of the leading schools in Bhubaneswar. The school’s pedagogical framework places a strong emphasis on conceptual clarity, consistent practice, and personalised mentoring, enabling students to perform with confidence and achieve distinction in highly competitive national examinations.

Expressing his pride in the students’ achievements, Chairman of ODM Educational Group, Dr Satyabrata Minaketan, stated,

“We are proud of our ODMians. These results truly show the kind of learning environment we’ve built at ODM Public School. We focus on helping students understand concepts clearly, support them at every step, and guide them consistently so they feel confident and perform well in competitive exams.”

The CEO of ODM Educational Group, Mr Swoyan Satyendu, further highlighted the institution’s integrated approach to competitive exam preparation:

“Our seamlessly integrated JEE coaching framework, aligned with the school curriculum, helped students build strong fundamentals without the pressure of fragmented learning. With expert faculty, data-driven assessments, and a focus on problem-solving and analytical skills, we ensure that every learner is equipped to perform at the highest level.”

Reflecting on his success, Swayam Prakash Sethy ( JEE Main 2026 – AIR 35*) shared,

“I feel truly grateful for this achievement. It is a result of God’s blessings, the constant support of my parents, and the invaluable guidance of my teachers at ODM Public School. The way concepts are taught, regular practice, and constant guidance from my teachers helped me stay focused and confident throughout my preparation.”

The stellar performance in JEE (Main) 2026 reinforces ODM Public School’s standing as one of the top schools in Bhubaneswar for academic excellence, where a balanced blend of rigorous academics, mentorship, and strategic preparation continues to empower students to achieve national-level success.