ADVANCED WELLNESS MD – CONCIERGE MEDICINE CLINIC IN ORLANDO, FL EXPANDS PREVENTIVE AND PERSONALIZED HEALTHCARE SERVICES

Orlando, FL, 2026-04-24 — /EPR Network/ — Advanced Wellness MD, a physician-led concierge medicine practice based in Orlando, Florida, has announced the expansion of its preventive and personalized healthcare services, enhancing access to advanced diagnostic testing, longevity care, and patient-focused wellness programs across Central Florida.

Founded by Dr. Allison Barnes, MD, Advanced Wellness MD is committed to delivering comprehensive, individualized healthcare solutions designed to support long-term health, early disease detection, and optimized well-being. The clinic emphasizes a proactive approach to medicine, combining preventive care with modern diagnostic and therapeutic strategies tailored to each patient.

Located at 9685 Lake Nona Village Pl #201, Orlando, FL 32827, the practice provides convenient access to high-quality concierge medical care for individuals seeking a more personalized healthcare experience. Services include annual physical exams, preventive screenings, hormone optimization therapy, body composition analysis, advanced diagnostic testing, and comprehensive wellness planning.

Advanced Wellness MD is recognized as a leading CONCIERGE MEDICINE CLINIC IN ORLANDO, FL, offering both in-person and virtual consultations to ensure continuous and accessible care. The clinic’s philosophy centers on proactive health management, early intervention, and long-term wellness strategies.

In addition, the practice is actively advancing awareness and education around preventive health and cellular wellness. Individuals interested in learning more about advanced diagnostic approaches can explore specialized services such as Telomere Testing In Orlando, FL, which provides insight into biological aging and overall cellular health.

“Your Health, Our Priority – Personalized, Preventive, and Holistic Care,” says Dr. Allison Barnes, MD, Founder of Advanced Wellness MD. “Our goal is to help patients take control of their health through precision medicine and long-term wellness planning.”

The clinic’s services are designed for individuals seeking a higher level of medical attention, continuity of care, and a proactive approach to disease prevention. With a growing focus on longevity medicine and personalized healthcare, Advanced Wellness MD continues to expand its role as a trusted provider in the Orlando healthcare community.

About Advanced Wellness MD

Advanced Wellness MD is a concierge and preventive medicine clinic based in Orlando, Florida. Founded in 2024 by Dr. Allison Barnes, MD, the practice specializes in personalized healthcare, advanced diagnostic testing, hormone optimization, and longevity-focused wellness programs.

Media Contact

Advanced Wellness MD

📍 9685 Lake Nona Village Pl #201, Orlando, FL 32827

📞 (407) 753-2217

📠 (407) 753-2218

📧 info@advancedwellmd.com

🌐 https://advancedwellmd.com/