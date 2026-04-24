Accelerating Expansion in the Americas | INHENERGY’s US-Standard Energy Storage Inverters Awarded Colombia RETIE Certification from SGS

Beijing, China, 2026-04-24 — /EPR Network/ — INHENERGY and SGS, a world-leading testing, inspection, and certification company, held an official ceremony where SGS presented Colombia RETIE certification to INHENERGY’s 5–50 kW series of US-standard energy storage inverters. This confirms that the inverters comply with Colombia’s mandatory standards for electrical safety, electromagnetic compatibility, energy efficiency, and grid connection performance, securing legal market access. It also demonstrates INHENERGY’s technological expertise and compliance capabilities in energy storage inverters, laying a solid foundation for its deeper presence in the Americas and global market expansion.

The Americas PV-Storage Market: New Growth Opportunities Driven by Policies

The Americas’ PV-storage market is experiencing rapid growth. In Colombia, the renewable energy market is expected to grow from 16.62 GW in 2025 to 27.39 GW by 2030, at a CAGR of 10.5%, with solar PV capacity projected to surge from 1.19 GW in 2024 to 8.82 GW by 2030—a more than sevenfold increase. Meanwhile, countries including Brazil and Chile are also seeing strong growth in PV-storage demand. Compliance certifications (RETIE, UL series, etc.), grid compatibility, and safety performance have become core market access requirements—precisely aligning with INHENERGY’s R&D and strategic focus for its US-standard inverters.

US-Standard Energy Storage Inverters: Addressing Core Pain Points in the Americas Market

INHENERGY’s US-standard energy storage inverters address key user concerns in the Americas market, designed for residential, commercial, and utility-scale applications. Featuring 2 or 4 MPPT designs, they adapt to diverse roof structures and orientations across the region, maximizing system yield. With NEMA Type 4 rated protection, they withstand harsh weather, salt spray, and allow both indoor and outdoor installation. Targeting complex electricity pricing in many countries in the Americas, the inverters achieve up to 98% conversion efficiency and support grid-tied, storage, and off-grid modes, enabling flexible charging/discharging strategies for peak-valley arbitrage.

The distributed PV market in the Americas demands high operational convenience from installers and users. INHENERGY’s US-standard energy storage inverters support remote monitoring, remote upgrades, and automated battery management, with up to 7 intelligent operating modes accessible via mobile or PC, significantly reducing O&M costs. To address battery compatibility and system integration challenges, the inverters support lead-acid batteries, lithium-ion batteries, and communication protocols for selected battery brands, offering installers greater flexibility. Additionally, 4.3/7-inch color touchscreens (optional), combined with a standard 5-year warranty and 10-year extended warranty, balance ease of operation with long-term ROI.

Certification as Foundation: Accelerating Expansion in the Americas

As a national high-tech enterprise dedicated to the PV-storage sector, INHENERGY offers US-standard energy storage products ranging from 3.3 to 60 kW, with deployments across the Americas, including the United States, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, the Dominican Republic, and Mexico.

Caption | INHENERGY US-Standard Energy Storage Inverter Portfolio (3.3–60 kW)

Building on this milestone, INHENERGY will deepen its collaboration with SGS across product testing, certification services, technical compliance, and market access, delivering reliable, efficient, and customizable energy solutions to support the Americas’ energy transition and strengthen its global competitiveness in energy storage.

About INHENERGY

Inhenergy Co., Ltd. is a holding subsidiary of the Inhe Group, well-versed in the energy equipment sector. Inhenergy focuses all efforts on high-yield hybrid & grid-connected inverters and software systems, covering R&D, production, test, quality control, sales, and after-sales services. Honorably, Inhenergy was awarded the National High-tech Enterprise.

The core R&D team has more than 15 years of relevant experience. With multiple national patents granted, the Inhenergy team has developed more than 50 series of hybrid & grid-connected inverters covering 3-125kW, all of which are well received in more than 80 countries/regions globally.

Learn More: www.inhenergy.com