National Store LLC Offers Canon PIXMA G3470 Series: Reliable Printing for Students, Professionals, and Families

Dubai, UAE, 2026-04-27 — /EPR Network/ — National Store LLC is proud to announce the launch of the Canon printer PIXMA G3470 Series in the UAE, a high-performance, all-in-one printer designed to meet the needs of students, home offices, and families seeking cost-effective, reliable printing solutions.

The Canon PIXMA G3470 Series features MegaTank ink technology, delivering ultra-high ink yield and low cost per page, making it ideal for high-volume printing. With support for wireless and mobile printing, users can easily print from smartphones, tablets, and laptops, ensuring convenience for home study, office work, and creative projects.

This all-in-one solution combines print, scan, and copy functionalities in a compact design, providing exceptional print quality for documents and vibrant colour prints for photos. The PIXMA G3470 is engineered for daily productivity, with energy-efficient performance and user-friendly operation, perfect for students, professionals, and families alike.

“We are excited to bring the Canon PIXMA G3470 Series to our UAE customers,” said the PR team at National Store LLC. “This printer delivers high-quality printing at an affordable cost, with the convenience of wireless connectivity, making it an essential tool for homes, students, and small offices.”

The Canon PIXMA G3470 Series is now available at National Store LLC outlets across the UAE, backed by Canon’s regional support and service network.

For more information, visit: https://nationalstore.ae/brands/canon-distributor-in-dubai-uae/printer/

About National Store LLC

National Store LLC is a trusted name in the UAE for distributing Canon products, offering a full range of photography and videography solutions. With a commitment to providing exceptional customer service and the latest Canon technologies, the National Store LLC is dedicated to supporting photographers at every level.

Contact Number: +971 4 353 5365

Email ID – info@nationalstore.ae