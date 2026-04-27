GoTo Telemed Launches Comprehensive Medical Weight Management and GLP‑1 Care Program

Helena, Montana, 2026-04-27 — /EPR Network/ — GoTo Telemed, the nation’s leading integrated telehealth ecosystem serving over 10 million patients nationwide, today announced the launch of its dedicated Medical Weight Management and GLP‑1 Care Program, a comprehensive virtual service designed to treat obesity as a chronic disease through guideline‑based medical therapy, structured behavioral support, and continuous remote monitoring. Delivered by a network of board‑certified obesity medicine physicians, nurse practitioners, registered dietitians, and health coaches, this program brings expert, patient‑centered obesity care directly to patients nationwide.

Obesity is one of the most prevalent and costly chronic diseases in the United States, affecting approximately 42.5 percent of U.S. adults 20 years of age and older, according to the most recent CDC data. The health consequences are profound: obesity significantly increases the risk of type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, hypertension, dyslipidemia, osteoarthritis, sleep apnea, and at least 13 types of cancer. The World Health Organization recognizes obesity as the second leading cause of preventable death after smoking. Despite the availability of highly effective treatment options—including potent anti‑obility medications such as glucagon‑like peptide‑1 (GLP‑1) receptor agonists and dual GIP/GLP‑1 agonists—access to comprehensive, guideline‑based obesity care remains fragmented. Many patients encounter long wait times, geographic barriers, inadequate insurance coverage, and a lack of coordinated multidisciplinary support. GoTo Telemed’s program directly confronts these barriers by delivering the full spectrum of evidence‑based obesity treatment through a secure, integrated virtual platform.

“Obesity is a chronic, relapsing, multifactorial disease—not a lifestyle choice. It requires the same level of medical attention as diabetes or hypertension,” said a GoTo Telemed spokesperson. “Our Medical Weight Management and GLP‑1 Care Program operationalizes the latest clinical guidelines, providing patients with board‑certified medical oversight, individualized treatment plans that may include GLP‑1 or dual‑agonist therapy, and continuous behavioral support. Through weekly virtual coaching, remote monitoring, and a specialized companion app, we help patients achieve clinically meaningful weight loss and sustainable health improvements. We are eliminating the geographic and systemic barriers that have prevented millions from accessing the obesity care they deserve.”

The Chronic Disease Model of Obesity Care

As a chronic, relapsing, multifactorial disease, successful obesity management requires long-term, continuous care, not short-term interventions. According to the World Health Organization, the fundamental cause of obesity and overweight is an energy imbalance between calories consumed and calories expended. However, this imbalance is driven by a complex interplay of genetic, physiological, behavioral, and environmental factors; the American Medical Association recognizes obesity as a chronic disease state.

Comprehensive Program Components

The program integrates four core pillars of evidence-based obesity treatment, mirroring the successful models used in recent peer‑reviewed trials.

1. Board‑Certified Medical Oversight and Pharmacotherapy

Initial comprehensive virtual evaluation by an obesity medicine physician or nurse practitioner to diagnose the severity of disease, rule out secondary causes of weight gain, and develop an individualized treatment plan

Treatment may include FDA‑approved anti‑obesity medications (AOMs) such as semaglutide, tirzepatide, or liraglutide based on patient history, metabolic status and preferences

A 2025 real‑world study of a 24‑week telehealth program combining long‑acting AOMs with tailored virtual behavioral support found that participants lost an average of 7.2% of baseline weight at 12 weeks and 12.3% at 24 weeks (P < .0001 for both). By 24 weeks, an impressive 67.2% of participants had lost ≥ 10% of their baseline weight.

2. Virtual Behavioral Support and Lifestyle Coaching

Weekly 30‑minute video sessions with health coaches trained in evidence‑based behavior change techniques

Focus on dietary quality, physical activity, stress management, sleep hygiene, and self‑monitoring skills

Specialized coaching designed specifically for patients using GLP‑1 therapy, addressing side effect management and optimizing treatment outcomes

A six‑month single‑arm study of a commercial telehealth program that combined GLP‑1 therapy with a dedicated virtual behavioral program demonstrated clinically significant results: 7.4% weight loss at 3 months and 12.5% at 6 months, as well as significant improvements in systolic and diastolic blood pressure (P < .0001 for all measures).

3. Digital Companion App and Remote Monitoring

Patients receive a specialized companion mobile app to record food intake, track physical activity, and log weight with daily reminders

Bluetooth‑enabled scales and blood pressure cuffs are provided to each patient, allowing automatic and seamless data transmission to the care team

A 2025 retrospective analysis of 1,166 patients receiving tirzepatide through the Individualized Virtual Integrative Medicine (IVIM) telehealth protocol achieved exceptional results after 52 weeks: 99.4% lost at least 5% of body weight, 97.1% lost at least 10%, and 84.7% lost at least 15% of their body weight. The average weight loss at 52 weeks was an impressive 22.7%, demonstrating the exceptional effectiveness of structured, technology‑enabled obesity care.

4. Multidisciplinary Care Coordination and Long‑Term Support

Patients have access to a coordinated care team including physicians, dietitians, and health coaches who work within the same integrated electronic health record

Warm handoffs to specialists for obesity‑related comorbidities, including cardiology, endocrinology, gastroenterology, and bariatric surgery

Digital parent training modules and resources for families participating in the pediatric obesity program

Technology‑Enhanced Care Delivery

The program leverages GoTo Telemed‘s integrated digital health platform to ensure continuous, patient‑centered care delivery.

Connected Devices and Remote Monitoring

Bluetooth-Enabled Scales: Participants receive digital scales that transmit weight data directly to their electronic health record, enabling the care team to track progress in real time

Blood Pressure Cuffs: Wireless BP cuffs allow for remote monitoring of cardiovascular parameters, with automated alerts for concerning trends

Companion Mobile App: Helps patients log dietary intake, physical activity, and weight on a daily basis; sends reminders and provides educational resources

Medication Adherence and Side Effect Management

Automated reminders for medication administration and refill scheduling

Structured protocols for monitoring gastrointestinal symptoms

Education modules on side effect management strategies

Integrated Data Dashboard

Clinicians receive a centralized view of patient weight trends, blood pressure values, activity logs, and medication adherence

Automated alerts for weight loss plateaus, inadequate response, or concerning blood pressure values

Longitudinal tracking of metabolic health markers

Evidence Base and Clinical Outcomes

The program is grounded in a robust and growing body of evidence for telehealth‑delivered obesity treatment.

Outcome Measure Published Evidence for Telehealth Programs

Weight Loss 12.3% average total body weight loss at 24 weeks in a telemedicine + behavioral program study (obesity, 2025). Another study of a direct-to-consumer telemedicine platform using liraglutide showed that 85.6% of patients lost more than 2 kg after 50 days, with an average loss of 4.9 kg

GLP‑1 Treatment with Telehealth Patients completing 52 weeks of tirzepatide via the IVIM telehealth protocol achieved a 22.7% average weight loss. At 72 weeks, this increased to an average loss of 26.5% of body weight

Blood Pressure Improvement In a six‑month study, mean systolic BP decreased from 131.6 to 119.5 mm Hg, and mean diastolic BP from 84.0 to 77.7 mm Hg

Adherence and Retention High adherence: 94.1% of patients followed the prescribed regimen, and 86.4% expressed a desire to continue treatment

Pediatric Weight Outcomes One in five U.S. children (21.1%) aged 2‑19 years now meet criteria for obesity, up from just 5.2% in the 1970s. Early intervention and family‑based telehealth care are essential to mitigate long‑term health risks

Addressing Critical Gaps in Obesity Care

The Medical Weight Management and GLP‑1 Care Program confronts persistent barriers to evidence‑based obesity treatment, including geographic access disparities, lack of integrated care, limited prescribing of pharmacotherapy, and stigma reduction.

Program Structure and Delivery

The program is delivered through a flexible, patient-centered framework optimized for clinical effectiveness, safety, and long‑term support.

Comprehensive Initial Assessment and Medical Evaluation: New patients undergo a complete virtual evaluation, including medical history and medication review, baseline laboratory testing coordinated through local facilities and reviewed by the clinical team, and assessment of eating behaviors, physical activity levels, and psychological readiness.

Individualized Treatment Planning: Based on a thorough assessment, providers develop a personalized treatment plan that may incorporate anti‑obesity pharmacotherapy. Patients receive structured behavioral goals and are onboarded with digital tools including the companion app and connected devices.

Active Intervention Phase (Weeks 1‑24): Patients attend weekly virtual health coaching visits and monthly physician visits for medication management. Weight and BP data are transmitted remotely on a daily basis. Dose titration of anti‑obesity medication is managed closely based on individual tolerance and response.

Maintenance Phase (Month 6+): For patients who have achieved weight loss goals, the frequency of visits is reduced, and the focus shifts to long‑term weight maintenance strategies via continued support from health coaches and physicians.

Integration Within GoTo Telemed‘s Comprehensive Ecosystem

The Medical Weight Management and GLP‑1 Care Program operates as a fully integrated component of GoTo Telemed‘s unified telehealth platform.

Unified Health Record: All weight trends, blood pressure values, medication records, and coaching notes are incorporated into the patient‘s lifetime electronic health record, accessible to all authorized providers.

Seamless Care Coordination: Warm handoffs to cardiology, endocrinology, gastroenterology, and bariatric surgery when indicated.

Prescribing and Pharmacy Integration: E‑prescribing with real‑time formulary benefit tools, prior authorization support, and automated medication refill management.

Patient Portal and Mobile App Access: Patients view their progress, access educational content, and communicate with their care team through GoTo Telemed‘s secure portal.

Family Involvement (Pediatric Program): For the dedicated pediatric obesity program, parents are active participants in virtual visits, goal setting, and home‑based behavioral strategies.

Availability and Partnerships

GoTo Telemed‘s Medical Weight Management and GLP‑1 Care Program is available immediately to patients nationwide through the GoTo Telemed platform and mobile application. Patients may enroll directly or be referred by their primary care provider, cardiologist, endocrinologist, or employer wellness program.

Obesity medicine physicians, nurse practitioners, registered dietitians, and health coaches interested in joining GoTo Telemed‘s provider network are invited to apply through the company‘s credentialing portal.

GoTo Telemed is actively forming strategic partnerships with:

Primary care and endocrinology practices

Cardiology and cardiovascular prevention programs

Employer wellness programs and health plans

Pharmacy networks for GLP‑1 medication access

Community health centers serving high‑risk populations

Bariatric surgery centers for coordinated referral pathways

Media Contact:

GoTo Telemed Media Relations

info@gototelemed.com

(660) 628-1660