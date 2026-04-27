Pure Resonance Audio Introduces The WTX1 Plug-On XLR Wireless System

Hewitt, TX, 2026-04-27 — /EPR Network/ — Pure Resonance Audio proudly announces the release of the WTX1 plug-on XLR wireless system, a compact and dependable wireless audio transmitter and receiver system designed to convert wired microphones and other compatible XLR or ¼” TS audio sources into a flexible wireless setup. Built for real-world professional audio applications, the WTX1 delivers reliable wireless performance, simple deployment, and practical compatibility for presentations, live sound events, installations, and portable PA systems.

Designed for fast, efficient setup, the WTX1 uses a plug-on wireless XLR transmitter and receiver, eliminating the need for bodypacks or long cable runs. The transmitter connects directly to a compatible XLR microphone or other audio source, while the battery-powered receiver plugs into a mixer, active speaker, or other audio input. Included adapters for ¼” TS sources add even more flexibility, allowing users to wirelessly adapt more than just microphones.

Operating in the 500-520 MHz UHF band, the WTX1 provides stable, low-noise audio transmission with 40 selectable channels and up to 98 feet of line-of-sight operating range. This professional wireless audio transmitter and receiver system is engineered for clear, consistent signal performance in demanding environments where reliability and ease of use matter most. Built-in displays show battery status, signal strength, and frequency information, helping users quickly monitor performance and maintain dependable wireless operation.

The WTX1 also supports MIC / LINE level selection and optional 48V phantom power, making it a versatile wireless XLR system for dynamic microphones, condenser microphones, and other compatible balanced or unbalanced sources. With built-in USB-C rechargeable lithium batteries that provide up to 6 hours of operation, the WTX1 is designed to deliver portable, professional wireless performance with the convenience needed for everyday commercial and live audio applications.

“The WTX1 was designed to give customers a simple and reliable way to add wireless capability to the audio equipment they already trust,” said the Product Line Manager at Pure Resonance Audio. “With plug-and-play setup, stable UHF performance, and compatibility with both XLR and ¼-inch TS sources, it offers a practical solution for a wide range of professional audio applications.”

PRODUCT AVAILABILITY

The Pure Resonance Audio WTX1 Plug-On XLR Wireless System is now shipping! For more information or to order, please visit the product page, call (866) 957-8748, or email us at sales@pureresonanceaudio.com.

PRODUCT URL

Pure Resonance Audio WTX1 Plug-On XLR Wireless System

ABOUT PURE RESONANCE AUDIO

Pure Resonance Audio is dedicated to creating practical, high-performing commercial audio solutions for real-world applications, with a continued focus on innovation, reliability, and ease of use. Our company offers a full range of products, including speakers, mixers, amplifiers, sound masking solutions, wireless audio, and complete system packages designed for a wide variety of commercial environments. With a commitment to budget-friendly solutions, system design services, and lifetime technical support, Pure Resonance Audio helps customers achieve clear, consistent, and dependable sound tailored to their specific needs.

CONTACT

Pure Resonance Audio

PO Box 880

Hewitt, TX 76643

(866) 676-7804

sales@pureresonanceaudio.com

www.pureresonanceaudio.com