Agentic AI Course Unlocks New Opportunities in Autonomous Intelligence and Innovation 

Posted on 2026-04-27 by in Internet & Online // 0 Comments

Mumbai, India, 2026-04-27 — /EPR Network/ — With artificial intelligence entering a new phase of autonomy and decision-making, professionals are increasingly looking to upgrade their skill sets to remain competitive. The Agentic AI Course, offered by IITM Pravartak in collaboration with Emeritus, is designed to help learners stay ahead in this rapidly evolving landscape by focusing on the development and deployment of intelligent, goal-driven AI systems. 

As industries embrace automation at scale, agentic AI is emerging as a transformative force—enabling systems to act independently, adapt to changing inputs, and solve complex problems without constant human intervention. This programme equips professionals with the knowledge and tools needed to harness this next-generation AI capability. 

Driving Innovation Through Agentic AI 

Unlike traditional AI models that rely heavily on predefined instructions, agentic AI systems can reason, plan, and execute tasks autonomously. This course introduces participants to the core principles behind such systems and guides them in building real-world applications. 

Core modules include: 

  • Fundamentals of agentic AI and autonomous agents  
  • Decision intelligence and reinforcement learning  
  • Building multi-agent systems  
  • Leveraging large language models in AI workflows  
  • Ethical considerations and governance in AI  

By blending theory with implementation, the course ensures a well-rounded understanding of how intelligent agents operate in dynamic environments. 

Real-World Learning for Immediate Impact 

The programme emphasizes practical application through industry-relevant case studies and hands-on projects. Participants gain insights into how agentic AI is being used across domains such as: 

  • Smart assistants and conversational AI  
  • Automated financial advisory systems  
  • Supply chain optimization and robotics  
  • Personalized digital experiences  

This experiential approach allows learners to directly apply their skills in professional settings, driving innovation within their organizations. 

 

What Makes This Programme Unique 

The Agentic AI Course stands out due to its future-focused curriculum and strong academic foundation. Key benefits include: 

  • Certification backed by the IIT Madras innovation ecosystem  
  • Interactive online sessions led by expert faculty  
  • Flexible learning structure for working professionals  
  • Capstone projects centered on real-world challenges  
  • Networking opportunities with a global cohort  

The programme is tailored to meet the needs of professionals aiming to transition into advanced AI roles or enhance their current capabilities. 

 

Career Advancement in the Age of Autonomous AI 

As organizations increasingly rely on intelligent systems, the demand for skilled professionals in agentic AI is growing significantly. Upon completion, learners can pursue roles such as: 

  • AI Solutions Architect  
  • Machine Learning Engineer  
  • Autonomous Systems Specialist  
  • AI Product Strategist  
  • Innovation Consultant in AI-driven enterprises  

The course prepares participants to lead AI initiatives, optimize business processes, and contribute to the development of cutting-edge technologies. 

About the Programme 

The Agentic AI Course by IITM Pravartak, delivered in collaboration with Emeritus, is a forward-thinking programme aimed at empowering professionals with next-generation AI skills. By integrating academic rigor with hands-on learning, it enables participants to confidently navigate and shape the future of intelligent automation. 

 

Contact Information 

Emeritus
Emeritus Institute of Management
Mumbai – 400 099 

Learn more: 

https://iitmpravartak.emeritus.org/professional-certificate-programme-in-agentic-ai-and-applications  

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2026 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution
The entire EPR Network is up for sale!
More info...
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more