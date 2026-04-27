Agentic AI Course Unlocks New Opportunities in Autonomous Intelligence and Innovation 

Mumbai, India, 2026-04-27 — /EPR Network/ — With artificial intelligence entering a new phase of autonomy and decision-making, professionals are increasingly looking to upgrade their skill sets to remain competitive. The Agentic AI Course, offered by IITM Pravartak in collaboration with Emeritus, is designed to help learners stay ahead in this rapidly evolving landscape by focusing on the development and deployment of intelligent, goal-driven AI systems.

As industries embrace automation at scale, agentic AI is emerging as a transformative force—enabling systems to act independently, adapt to changing inputs, and solve complex problems without constant human intervention. This programme equips professionals with the knowledge and tools needed to harness this next-generation AI capability.

Driving Innovation Through Agentic AI

Unlike traditional AI models that rely heavily on predefined instructions, agentic AI systems can reason, plan, and execute tasks autonomously. This course introduces participants to the core principles behind such systems and guides them in building real-world applications.

Core modules include:

Fundamentals of agentic AI and autonomous agents

Decision intelligence and reinforcement learning

Building multi-agent systems

Leveraging large language models in AI workflows

Ethical considerations and governance in AI

By blending theory with implementation, the course ensures a well-rounded understanding of how intelligent agents operate in dynamic environments.

Real-World Learning for Immediate Impact

The programme emphasizes practical application through industry-relevant case studies and hands-on projects. Participants gain insights into how agentic AI is being used across domains such as:

Smart assistants and conversational AI

Automated financial advisory systems

Supply chain optimization and robotics

Personalized digital experiences

This experiential approach allows learners to directly apply their skills in professional settings, driving innovation within their organizations.

What Makes This Programme Unique

The Agentic AI Course stands out due to its future-focused curriculum and strong academic foundation. Key benefits include:

Certification backed by the IIT Madras innovation ecosystem

Interactive online sessions led by expert faculty

Flexible learning structure for working professionals

Capstone projects centered on real-world challenges

Networking opportunities with a global cohort

The programme is tailored to meet the needs of professionals aiming to transition into advanced AI roles or enhance their current capabilities.

Career Advancement in the Age of Autonomous AI

As organizations increasingly rely on intelligent systems, the demand for skilled professionals in agentic AI is growing significantly. Upon completion, learners can pursue roles such as:

AI Solutions Architect

Machine Learning Engineer

Autonomous Systems Specialist

AI Product Strategist

Innovation Consultant in AI-driven enterprises

The course prepares participants to lead AI initiatives, optimize business processes, and contribute to the development of cutting-edge technologies.

About the Programme

The Agentic AI Course by IITM Pravartak, delivered in collaboration with Emeritus, is a forward-thinking programme aimed at empowering professionals with next-generation AI skills. By integrating academic rigor with hands-on learning, it enables participants to confidently navigate and shape the future of intelligent automation.

Contact Information

Emeritus

Emeritus Institute of Management

Mumbai – 400 099

Learn more:

https://iitmpravartak.emeritus.org/professional-certificate-programme-in-agentic-ai-and-applications