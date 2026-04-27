Emeritus India Brings IPAG Business School’s Dual-Certified Online MBA Degree Program to India’s Ambitious Business Leaders in Partnership with XLRI

Mumbai, India, 2026-04-27 — /EPR Network/ — The world’s most competitive organizations are no longer bound by geography — and neither should the education that prepares professionals to lead within them. Emeritus India, in collaboration with IPAG Business School Paris and XLRI Jamshedpur, has made one of Europe’s most distinguished online mba degree programs accessible to working professionals across India — a 15-month fully live online MBA that combines French academic excellence with the unmatched institutional credibility of India’s most trusted name in management education.

The result is a dual-credential programme that speaks with equal authority to Indian and international employers — an MBA degree from IPAG Business School, France, paired with a Professional Certificate in Management from XLRI Jamshedpur — creating a career asset of rare global relevance for professionals ready to lead across borders, industries, and cultures.

Online MBA Degree Programs That Deliver Dual Institutional Credentials

For professionals in India who have long weighed the option of pursuing a European management degree against the realities of career continuity, visa logistics, and financial investment, this programme resolves every trade-off simultaneously. The online mba degree programs offered through IPAG and XLRI via Emeritus deliver a genuine MBA degree — not a postgraduate diploma or certificate — from a French institution with over 55 years of business education heritage, fully online, without requiring participants to leave India or pause their careers.

IPAG Business School holds AACSB accreditation — a distinction achieved by fewer than 6% of business schools globally — and is ranked in the Top 20 of Eduniversal’s best international MBA programmes. This accreditation is not a formality — it is the global standard that multinational employers, international academic institutions, and professional bodies use to assess the credibility of a business school and its graduates.

The 15-month programme is delivered entirely through live online sessions — structured around working professionals’ schedules — covering the full MBA curriculum across strategic management, organizational leadership, finance and accounting, marketing and brand strategy, operations and supply chain, business analytics, digital transformation, and innovation and entrepreneurial thinking. Four cutting-edge specializations allow participants to tailor their MBA to their specific career goals: Digital Strategy & Transformation, Finance and Investments, ESG & Sustainability, and International Business.

A European MBA That Opens Doors in Both Indian and Global Markets

The strategic appeal of a european mba has never been stronger for Indian professionals. European MBA programmes from AACSB-accredited institutions are recognized by multinational employers across Europe, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and North America — giving graduates a career mobility that purely domestic credentials cannot match. IPAG’s MBA, backed by its Paris headquarters, its global alumni network of 15,000+ professionals, and its AACSB accreditation, delivers exactly this level of international career mobility.

What makes the IPAG MBA with XLRI Certification Programme uniquely positioned for Indian professionals is the dual alumni advantage it delivers. Participants gain simultaneous access to XLRI’s executive education alumni community — including exclusive events, continuous learning discounts, and a dedicated digital portal — and IPAG’s global alumni network spanning 15,000+ professionals across industries and countries, with lifetime campus resources and worldwide networking opportunities. This combination of Indian and European institutional networks is a career asset that compounds in value throughout a professional’s working life.

Advanced topics including AI for decision-making, digital leadership, sustainability and ESG, and geopolitical trends ensure the programme’s curriculum reflects the macro forces actively reshaping global business — positioning graduates not just as skilled managers but as strategically informed leaders equipped for the complexity of 2026 and beyond.

This programme is designed for professionals such as:

Mid-career professionals in India seeking a genuine European MBA degree without relocating or pausing their careers

Senior managers and business leaders who want dual Indian and international institutional credentials that open global career doors

Entrepreneurs and business founders seeking the strategic management frameworks and international network that come with a European MBA

Functional specialists in technology, finance, marketing, or operations seeking cross-functional business leadership credentials for career advancement

Professionals targeting roles in MNCs, European firms, or global organizations where an internationally accredited MBA carries direct hiring recognition

XLRI Jamshedpur — India’s Most Trusted Management Institution as Co-Credential Partner

XLRI Jamshedpur needs little introduction to India’s corporate community. For decades, XLRI has represented the gold standard of management education in India — producing leaders who have gone on to run some of the country’s most successful organizations. The Professional Certificate in Management from XLRI that accompanies this programme is not a participation credential — it is a verified certificate from an institution whose name carries direct, immediate recognition across India’s corporate hiring ecosystem.

The programme’s immersive learning design reinforces its institutional quality throughout — live faculty-led sessions, peer cohort interaction, real-world case studies, and a curriculum that reflects the applied, practical approach to management education that both IPAG and XLRI are known for. Campus visit opportunities to both IPAG Paris and XLRI Jamshedpur further deepen the institutional connection — giving participants a lived experience of both academic environments that no purely asynchronous online programme can replicate.

Programme Curriculum at a Glance

The 15-month programme is structured across eight core management disciplines and four specializations:

Strategic management — competitive strategy, business model innovation, and strategic decision-making frameworks Organizational leadership — leadership styles, organizational behavior, change management, and team dynamics Finance and accounting — financial analysis, managerial accounting, corporate finance, and investment decision-making Marketing and brand strategy — market intelligence, brand management, digital marketing, and consumer behavior Operations and supply chain — process design, supply chain strategy, and operational excellence Business analytics — data-driven decision-making, analytical frameworks, and business intelligence tools Digital transformation — technology strategy, AI for decision-making, digital leadership, and platform business models Specialization tracks — Digital Strategy & Transformation, Finance and Investments, ESG & Sustainability, or International Business

About Emeritus India

Emeritus is committed to teaching the skills of the future by making high-quality education accessible and affordable to individuals, companies, and governments worldwide. Through collaborations with more than 80 top-tier universities across the United States, Europe, Latin America, Southeast Asia, India, and China, Emeritus delivers short courses, professional certificates, degree programmes, and senior executive education that have transformed the careers of over 500,000 learners in 80 countries.

Contact Information

Emeritus India

303, Inzio Business Center, Cardinal Gracious Rd,

Chakala, Andheri (E), Mumbai, Maharashtra 400099

Phone: 082779 98590

Website: https://emeritus.org/in/

Hours: Monday–Saturday, Open until 7:00 PM IST