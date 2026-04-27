Emeritus India and ISB Executive Education Launch a 24-Week Chief Technology Officer Programme for India’s Senior Technology Leaders

Mumbai, India, 2026-04-27 — /EPR Network/ — The Chief Technology Officer role has never carried more organizational weight than it does today. As artificial intelligence reshapes every industry, cybersecurity threats grow in sophistication, and digital transformation demands accelerate across India’s enterprise landscape, the CTO has become the most strategically critical leadership position in any technology-driven organization. Emeritus India, in partnership with ISB Executive Education — India’s No. 1 B-school and ranked 23rd globally by the Financial Times — has launched a comprehensive chief technology officer programme that equips India’s senior technology leaders with the strategic capability, innovation intelligence, and executive presence to lead from the very top.

Designed specifically for professionals with 10+ years of experience in technology management, this 24-week fully online programme is structured to transform senior IT managers and technology leads into boardroom-ready Chief Technology Officers — combining ISB’s world-class faculty, live industry sessions, and real-world application throughout every module.

A Chief Technology Officer Programme Built for AI-First Technology Leadership

The CTO of 2026 must do far more than manage technology infrastructure — they must translate AI strategy into organizational action, govern emerging technology risks, drive digital transformation at enterprise scale, and communicate technology vision with the clarity and conviction that boards and investors demand. The chief technology officer programme from ISB Executive Education and Emeritus is built around precisely this expanded leadership mandate — covering technology strategy, AI-first thinking, digital transformation execution, innovation management, IT governance, financial management for CTOs, and organizational leadership across its 24-week curriculum.

The programme’s AI integration is not a standalone module — it runs as a strategic thread throughout the entire curriculum. Participants learn to leverage Generative AI for enterprise strategy, evaluate AI risks including hallucinations, deepfakes, and security vulnerabilities, and apply ethical and legal frameworks for responsible AI adoption across complex organizational contexts. The programme also prepares CTOs to assess industrial applications of blockchain, Web3, AR/VR, and digital twins — ensuring participants graduate with a forward-looking technology leadership perspective that extends well beyond current AI trends.

A 1-day campus immersion at ISB deepens the peer learning and faculty engagement experience — creating the in-person connections and candid strategic conversations that distinguish ISB’s CTO programme from purely asynchronous online alternatives. Participants also benefit from 15+ one-on-one sessions with a dedicated success coach — a unique feature that provides personalized guidance, accountability, and learning acceleration throughout the programme’s 24 weeks.

A Chief Technology Officer Certificate That Signals Boardroom-Ready Leadership

The credential that emerges from this programme carries institutional weight that few technology leadership certificates in India can match. Upon completing the programme with a minimum 70% score, participants receive a Chief Technology Officer Certificate from ISB Executive Education — India’s most recognized business school — along with ISB Executive Alumni status that provides lifetime access to ISB’s executive community, exclusive networking events, alumni portal, and continuous learning resources.

This chief technology officer certificate is awarded following a rigorous programme journey that includes 7+ live sessions with ISB faculty and industry leaders, a faculty-guided capstone project, two action learning projects supervised by a success coach, real-world role-playing scenarios that mirror common CTO challenges, and extensive peer interaction with cross-industry technology leaders. The result is a credential that reflects not just programme completion but genuine capability transformation — demonstrable to boards, CEOs, and executive search professionals who increasingly look for ISB-certified technology leadership.

The programme fee is INR 6,31,000 + GST — with flexible payment options and financing available — an investment that reflects the programme’s positioning as a transformational executive education experience for India’s most senior technology talent.

This programme is designed for professionals such as:

Senior IT managers and technology directors with 10+ years of experience ready to make the transition into Chief Technology Officer roles

Current CTOs seeking to deepen their strategic leadership expertise, AI governance capability, and innovation management skills

VPs and Heads of Technology building the business acumen, financial management understanding, and C-suite communication skills required for the next career stage

Chief Information Officers and Chief Digital Officers who want to expand their technology strategy mandate and position themselves for broader CTO responsibilities

Technology entrepreneurs and founders who need both the strategic framework and the institutional credibility that come with ISB’s CTO certification

24 Modules Covering the Full Scope of Modern Technology Leadership

ISB’s CTO programme curriculum has been meticulously designed to address every dimension of the modern CTO role — from technical governance and AI strategy to organizational culture, sustainability, and crisis management. The programme builds capability progressively across three integrated pillars: Technology Strategy and Innovation, Technology Management and Governance, and Organizational Leadership and Communication — ensuring participants develop a complete, interconnected CTO leadership profile rather than isolated skill sets.

Role-playing scenarios that simulate real CTO decision-making environments, cross-industry peer group projects, and case studies from organizations navigating genuine technology transformation challenges give participants a learning experience that mirrors the complexity of actual CTO responsibilities. ISB faculty who teach the programme bring deep research expertise and strong industry engagement — supplemented by industry leaders who contribute live market context, practitioner perspectives, and leadership insights that no academic curriculum alone can provide.

Programme Curriculum at a Glance

The 24-week programme spans four strategic learning domains:

CTO as strategy catalyst — technology strategy development, aligning technology investment with business objectives, competitive positioning, and product leadership Innovation and digital transformation — Agile and DevOps methodologies, innovation culture, digital supply chains, data strategy and analytics, and AI-first transformation Technology management and governance — emerging technology assessment (blockchain, Web3, AR/VR, digital twins), cybersecurity, tech law, IT governance frameworks, and financial management for CTOs Organizational leadership and communication — change management, digital transformation execution, team building, crisis management, sustainability, and strategic communication with boards and investors Capstone project — a faculty-guided real-world technology strategy application across industries Action learning projects — two success-coach-supervised applied projects reinforcing programme learning

About Emeritus India

Emeritus is committed to teaching the skills of the future by making high-quality education accessible and affordable to individuals, companies, and governments worldwide. Through collaborations with more than 80 top-tier universities across the United States, Europe, Latin America, Southeast Asia, India, and China, Emeritus delivers short courses, professional certificates, degree programmes, and senior executive education that have transformed the careers of over 500,000 learners in 80 countries.

Contact Information

Emeritus India

303, Inzio Business Center, Cardinal Gracious Rd,

Chakala, Andheri (E), Mumbai, Maharashtra 400099

Phone: 082779 98590

Website: https://emeritus.org/in/

Hours: Monday–Saturday, Open until 7:00 PM IST