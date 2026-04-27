ISB Executive Education Launches Applied Business Analytics Programme — Equipping India’s Business Leaders with Data-Driven Decision Intelligence

Mumbai, India, 2026-04-27 — /EPR Network/ — The demand for analytics-fluent professionals in India is growing faster than the talent pipeline can support. The Indian analytics industry is projected to reach US$118.7 billion by 2026, yet a persistent skill gap remains — not just among data scientists, but among the business managers and functional leaders who must act on data every day. Closing that gap requires a programme that does not demand coding expertise but delivers rigorous analytical thinking grounded in real business decisions. ISB Executive Education, in collaboration with Emeritus, has answered that demand with its business analytics course — the Applied Business Analytics programme — a 12-week fully online, high-impact programme designed specifically for working professionals who need to harness the power of data without a background in programming.

A Business Analytics Course Designed Around the Way Professionals Actually Work

The ISB business analytics course is built on a foundational insight: the biggest barrier to analytics adoption inside organisations is not the absence of data — it is the absence of analytical literacy among decision-makers. This programme directly addresses that gap. With no prior coding experience required, participants gain hands-on proficiency in key machine learning models and techniques through ISB faculty-created interactive apps, real-world datasets, and applied assignments. The curriculum spans regression analysis, classification, clustering, decision trees, text analysis, perceptual mapping, and network analysis — each technique taught not in isolation, but in the context of a specific business problem it is designed to solve.

The fee for the programme is INR 1,12,000 + GST, with a weekly time commitment calibrated for working professionals — making it one of the most accessible ISB credentials available for mid-career professionals in India.

Certificate Program in Business Analytics — From Data Fluency to Boardroom Confidence

What separates this certificate program in business analytics from generic data courses is ISB’s characteristic business-first pedagogy. Every module is anchored to a motivating business example drawn from marketing, finance, operations, retail, and customer experience — ensuring participants can immediately apply what they learn to their current roles. The programme covers the complete analytics lifecycle: understanding data structures and types, collecting and preparing data for analysis, selecting the right analytical model, interpreting outputs accurately, testing hypotheses, and translating findings into strategic business recommendations.

Participants finish the programme with a clear framework to evaluate whether an analytics approach confirms or challenges business assumptions — a capability that directly elevates the quality of decision-making in any team, function, or boardroom.

ISB — India’s Most Globally Recognised Business School

The Indian School of Business is ranked #1 in India and 23rd globally by the Financial Times, with campuses in Hyderabad and Mohali. ISB’s Executive Education division has trained thousands of senior professionals across India’s most competitive industries, and its analytics programmes are recognised for intellectual rigour, industry relevance, and practical depth. The Applied Business Analytics programme is developed and delivered by ISB faculty with deep expertise in data science, statistics, and machine learning — ensuring learners receive teaching that is both academically grounded and operationally relevant.

Participants who meet the programme’s completion requirements receive a Certificate from ISB Executive Education — a credential that signals data fluency and analytical leadership capability to employers across sectors.

Who Should Apply

This programme is designed for:

Functional managers and business leaders in marketing, finance, HR, or operations who work with data but lack formal analytics training

Mid-career professionals with five or more years of experience looking to move into analytics-adjacent or strategy roles

Entrepreneurs and business owners who want to make data-driven decisions across growth, pricing, and customer acquisition

Consultants and project managers seeking to strengthen evidence-based problem-solving capabilities

Senior individual contributors targeting leadership roles in data-informed organisations

Programme Curriculum at a Glance

Introduction to Business Analytics — Motivating Examples and Problem Formulation Data Preliminaries — Data Types, Structures, and Preprocessing Regression Analysis for Business — Predictive Modelling Fundamentals Classification Models — Logistic Regression and Applications Decision Trees for Machine Learning — Classification and Prediction Cluster Analysis — Customer Segmentation and Pattern Discovery Perceptual Mapping — Visualising Competitive Landscapes Text Analysis for Business — Mining Unstructured Data Network Analysis — Relationship Mapping and Influence Modelling Capstone Application — Data-to-Decision Framework for a Real Business Problem

About Emeritus India

Emeritus India is part of the global Emeritus group, which collaborates with more than 80 leading universities and institutions across the United States, Europe, Latin America, Southeast Asia, India, and China to offer executive education programmes. With a learner community of over 500,000 professionals across 80 countries, Emeritus delivers online, on-campus, and hybrid programmes that enable working professionals to upskill, reskill, and advance their careers. In India, Emeritus partners with premier institutions including ISB, IIM Calcutta, IIM Kozhikode, IIM Lucknow, IIM Indore, MIT xPRO, and IPAG Business School to bring world-class education to ambitious professionals.

Media Contact

Emeritus India

303 Inzio Business Center, Andheri (E), Mumbai – 400 069

Phone: 082779 98590

Website: www.emeritus.org