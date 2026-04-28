Worcestershire, UK, 2026-04-28 — /EPR Network/ — Presenting CHARLES LINDEN, a globally recognized authority in stress and anxiety disorder research, diagnosis, and recovery practice. With over 30 years of expertise, he has helped more than 650,000 individuals worldwide through science-based recovery methods and accredited practitioner programs.

Operating through leading platforms such as www.thelindencentre.org, www.charleslinden.institute, and www.charles-linden.com, Charles Linden delivers comprehensive solutions including individual, residential, corporate, and online recovery programs designed to address anxiety at its root.

Key Milestones:

Over 30 years of proven recovery expertise in anxiety disorders

More than 650,000 people supported globally

Development of science-based, outcome-driven recovery frameworks

Accredited network of recovery practitioners worldwide

Delivery of multi-format solutions: individual, residential, corporate, and online

Launch / Announcement Context:

As anxiety disorders continue to rise globally, this announcement highlights a shift toward science-based recovery approaches that focus on resolving, not managing, anxiety—bringing new perspective and solutions to individuals, healthcare providers, and organizations worldwide.

Since the dawn of psychology, psychiatry and modern medicine, anxiety disorder has been misunderstood; Charles Linden is the expert explaining why.

At a time when anxiety disorders are affecting hundreds of millions of people worldwide, the dominant narrative around mental health and therapies is being questioned.

Why, despite decades of therapy, medication, and growing awareness, are anxiety rates continuing to rise at such an alarming rate?

Why are so many sufferers told to cope with or manage their anxiety — rather than remove it?

And most importantly:

What if the entire understanding of anxiety has been incomplete from day one? What if millions suffer and have suffered unnecessarily?

A Different Voice — Backed by 30 Years of Research and Results

Charles Linden is a true ‘psychologist’, widely recognised as the world’s leading authority on anxiety disorder research and recovery, and the creator of one of the first science-based, outcome-driven recovery frameworks focused on the biology of fear, rather than psychological interpretation alone.

Over the past three decades, he and his team have worked with millions of anxiety sufferers globally, helping individuals overcome:

• Generalised Anxiety Disorder

• Panic disorder

• OCD, Pure O and intrusive thoughts

• Health anxiety

• Eating disorders

• Self harm

• Phobias and agoraphobia

• Chronic stress and burnout

• Low mood

What sets Charles apart is not ‘theory’ — it is consistent science-backed recovery outcomes.

His work challenges a central assumption in modern mental health:

That anxiety is a psychological or emotional disorder.

Instead, Charles proves a clear and compelling alternative:

Anxiety is a biological survival response driven by the brain’s prediction of danger — and when that prediction changes, anxiety stops.

Charles is the pioneer of anxiety-recovery methodology whose work uniquely anticipated modern fear-learning and predictive-processing science – creating the first and only science based recovery therapy.

Charles is correctly framed closely to how history speaks about:

Pavlov (conditioning)

Skinner (learning theory)

or Aaron Beck

…than to how we speak about a therapist seeing patients.

Charles Linden is:

a recovery model developer

a researcher of fear-based disorders

and the pioneer of extinction-based psycho-education

Charles is best described as: the first and only developer of the operationalisation of fear-extinction biology for anxiety disorders. That is a real scientific contribution.

Over the last 30 years, Charles has worked with A list celebrities across the world, from east to west coast USA, across Europe and in TV Studios, Division 1 football, with the world’s most recognised Soap Operas, in live theatres, TV shows and more.

Why This Matters Now

Across healthcare, media, and public discourse, anxiety is typically framed as a disorder of the emotions and something to be managed, coped with or treated with drugs and therapy.

Therapies focus on coping strategies, relaxation and talking. These cannot and do not act on the disorder, only the superficial manifestations, which is time wasting and pointless. Some therapies claim efficacy, EMDR, EFT, Hypnosis are just some examples, but they cannot work due to the absence of underlying scientific reference or utilisation of the science that drives the disorders.

Medication may reduce symptoms but doesn’t solve the core issue. It can also be addictive and ultimately cause enormous, often greater, problems in withdrawal.

Wellbeing initiatives promote relaxation and awareness but have no demonstrable effect on the patient’s disordered responses, symptoms or long-term wellbeing.

Tens of millions of sufferers remain stuck in cycles of disordered fear, phobias, OCD and low mood.

Charles Linden proves beyond doubt that this is not a failure of individuals — but a scientifically verifiable limitation in the treatment model itself.

Psychology, psychiatry, and medicine have focused on managing anxiety for long enough.

The question is: If anxiety disorder can be resolved, not endured, why is the science ignored?

A Compelling Media Voice

Charles is an engaging, articulate speaker who brings clarity, authority, and challenge to conversations around all mental health challenges.

He is particularly suited to features and discussions exploring:

• Why anxiety disorders continue to rise globally

• The limitations of current treatment models

• The biology of fear and how anxiety actually works

• Why many sufferers feel “stuck” despite trying everything

• The future of anxiety recovery and prevention

• The societal impact of misunderstanding mental health

• The global genetic changes that are having catastrophic impact on humanity

• Post Covid19 consequences in mental health and wellbeing

• Gaming, social media and media’s roles in the anxiety pandemic

• Autistic Spectrum Disorders and anxiety

• Gender and sexuality – the science of the recent rise in these issues

His perspective resonates strongly with audiences because it offers something rarely heard in mental health discussions: A clear explanation — and genuine science and data-backed solutions.

Why Feature Charles Linden?

In a crowded mental health landscape, Charles Linden represents a unique, distinct and disruptive voice.

He does not simply discuss anxiety disorders. He explains them in a way that challenges long-held assumptions and offers the new direction for recovery practice. No one else has the knowledge, history, evidence of curative efficacy or eloquence to present the biological truth in this way.

At a time when anxiety is being described as a global epidemic, his message is both timely and necessary:

People are not broken.

Their fear system is misunderstood.

They are not receiving science-based, recovery focused treatments.

And understanding that system may is key to resolving anxiety related issues at scale.

Availability

Charles Linden is available for:

• Radio and TV interviews

• Book publishing (A number ready to go)

• Podcast guest appearances

• Magazine and newspaper features

• Expert commentary and consultation

• Panel discussions and documentaries

• Recovery advocacy and consultancy

Contact

Media enquiries, bookings, and representation available worldwide:

Call +34 621 147 013 julie@thelindencentre.org

Charles can be contacted directly on +34 621 245 879