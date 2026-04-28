News Report: Canadians Are Losing Up to 3% on Currency Conversion Fees

Toronto, ON, 2026-04-28 — /EPR Network/ — A new market review has found that Canadians could be losing up to 3% on currency conversion fees when exchanging money through traditional financial institutions, with many of the costs hidden inside the exchange rate rather than listed as a separate fee. The findings highlight how exchange rate markups can quietly erode the value of personal and business transfers, especially on larger transactions.

Industry research shows that many providers apply margins of 1% to 3% above the mid-market exchange rate, meaning customers may receive less foreign currency than expected even when advertised transfer fees appear low. On a $10,000 transfer, a 3% markup could cost a customer as much as $300 in added conversion costs.

The report points to a growing awareness among Canadians who regularly send money abroad for property purchases, tuition payments, investments, supplier invoices or cross-border payroll. While upfront wire fees are often scrutinized, the exchange rate itself is frequently the largest hidden expense in the transaction.

“Most people focus on the visible transfer fee, but the real cost is often buried in the rate,” said Ash Abbasi, Director of Sales at MTFX. “Even a small percentage difference can translate into hundreds or thousands of dollars lost over time. Canadians deserve transparency and access to better pricing when moving money internationally.”

As global mobility and cross-border commerce continue to rise, the demand for clearer and more competitive currency exchange solutions is increasing. Consumers and businesses are being encouraged to compare not only transfer charges, but also the actual exchange rate being offered against the live market rate before sending funds.

MTFX, a Canadian foreign exchange and international payments specialist, helps individuals and businesses reduce unnecessary conversion costs through competitive exchange rates, transparent pricing and dedicated support. The company provides transfers to more than 190 countries and supports a wide range of use cases, from personal transfers to global business payments.https://www.mtfxgroup.com/convert-currency/convert-cad-to-usd-exchange-rate/

For Canadians looking to avoid hidden FX fees and secure better value on international transfers, MTFX offers a smarter alternative built around transparency, efficiency and customer support.

About MTFX

MTFX is a leading Canadian provider of international payment solutions, helping businesses and individuals send money globally with competitive exchange rates, transparent pricing, and secure, efficient transfers. With over 30 years of experience, MTFX supports transactions in over 190 countries and 50+ currencies, delivering innovative tools designed to simplify global payments.