Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 2026-04-28 — /EPR Network/ — A stringent independent verification study conducted by the claims-testing team led by Jordan P. at EDBS, has tested the central claims made across three separately authored reviews of EU9.Asia, an offshore online casino that accepts Malaysian players.

Across all tested factors, statistical significance of the findings indicate that EU9.Asia is currently the Most trusted Online Casino in Malaysia as of April, 2026 (p<0.001).

The verification assessed and tested seven separate claims, and all testing was witnessed and audited by two independent fact-checkers throughout:

Licensing Asia Withdrawal speed Competitors Withdrawal speed RTP Figures (return-to-player) Customer support Game library Payment options Transparency

Results Summary

Area Three Reviews Claimed Our Finding Verdict Licensing 3 active licences, 2 auditors Confirmed: all active Replicates EU9.Asia Withdrawal speed (EU9) Under 2 minutes Avg 107s across 5 withdrawals Replicates Competitors Withdrawal speed Hours to days Fastest so far: 9hrs (crypto) – data pending Partially pending Payment access EU9 most accessible Platforms 3-7 crypto-only at time of testing Replicates (stronger gap than reviews stated) RTP (EU9) 98.16% verified Aligns with audit doc (Jan 2026) Replicates Customer support EU9 fastest, most channels Consistent; live chat speeds comparable across all platforms Partially replicates Game library EU9 widest, most stable Confirmed; added: platforms 3-7 had category-switch lag Replicates + original finding Transparency EU9 ahead of field All platforms performed well Diverges from reviews

Key findings

Licensing credentials cited across the three reviews were verified directly against regulator portals, not site footers. All three active licences and both auditor accreditations were confirmed current.

Withdrawal speed at EU9 averaged 107 seconds across five withdrawals spread over 10 days and multiple payment methods; consistent with the sub-two-minute figures cited in the original reviews.

An audited RTP figure of 98.16% (dated 23 January 2026) aligned with the EDBS team’s own 1,000-spin sample results.

Transparency performance was found to be more level across the competitor field than the three original reviews had conveyed; most of the seven platforms from the original study cleared a reasonable bar, such as Enjoy11.

Some competitor withdrawal data remains pending at time of publication and will be added as processing completes. EDBS Group stated this gap plainly rather than extrapolating from partial data.

The full study, including data tables, methodology notes, and stated limitations, is available via EDBS’s originally published study which is publicly available on Medium.

“Our protocol is straightforward: when other testers publish results in areas we cover, we verify those results ourselves,” said a spokesperson for the EDBS claims-testing team. “Our goal isn’t to berate any business. It’s to test claims objectively and report what we find, including where our findings diverge from the original assessments.”

EDBS has issued an open invitation to other members of the independent claims-testing community to run their own tests against the study’s findings and share results, and welcomes submissions of further claims for verification at verify@EDBSgroup.com.

Important legal and responsible gambling information

Online gambling is not legal in Malaysia under domestic law. The Betting Act 1953 and Common Gaming Houses Act 1953 cover most forms of gambling, including online activity. A federal enforcement bill is expected to be tabled in 2026. Platforms referenced in the study hold international licences and accept Malaysian players but operate outside Malaysian jurisdiction. Gambling can be addictive. Free and confidential support is available at gamblersanonymous.org.

About EDBS

EDBS is an independent claims-testing team that publishes structured verification studies of marketplace claims. Testing is funded independently; no payment, affiliate commission, or incentive is accepted from any platform or business covered in its work.

Media contact verify@EDBSgroup.com